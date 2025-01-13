Forfar Library staff ‘devastated’ after donation box stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar Library staff ‘devastated’ after donation box stolen

This money from the public help them deliver services.

By Ben MacDonald
Forfar Library
Forfar Library was broken into on Sunday morning. Image: Google Street View

Staff at Forfar Library have been left saddened after a donation box was stolen from the building.

ANGUSalive, who operate the West High Street library, confirmed there was a break-in on Sunday morning.

In a statement shared on Facebook, they said that donations from the public help them deliver a number of services.

The statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to have to let you know that Forfar Library was broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Thankfully no one was hurt but our donations money box was stolen.

“Your donations help us deliver a multitude of services.

“From book deliveries to those who are housebound or in a care home to keeping our mobile libraries delivering services all over rural Angus.

“In the last year, Forfar Library has introduced lend + mend services where sewing machines and equipment are available to use free of charge.

Forfar Library operators confirm break-in

“In conjunction with Macmillan Cancer Support we have also opened a treatment room where those who are, or have been on a cancer journey, can receive help and support.

“The library is a safe space for all: somewhere to work, study, socialise or simply read a book.

“We are here for everyone but need your continued support to do that.

“Despite how devastating this is for our dedicated library staff we are here making sure our doors are open for those who need us.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.15am on Sunday, officers received a report of a break-in and theft at a premises on West High Street, which happened in the early hours.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Fornethy House
Pensioner to stand trial accused of historical Angus school abuse
Gavin Ross
Serial sex pest from Forfar locked up
Balmuir Wood Travellers site on the Angus/Dundee border has only partially re-opened. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Almost £350k spent at Traveller site near Dundee despite being virtually empty
2
A five-bedroom eco house in Kirkton of Craig
'Luxurious' award-winning home near Montrose for sale
An exterior shot of Monifieth Library.
Closing date to be set for offers on £175k Monifieth Library building
An osprey sitting on her nest on Kinclune Estate in the heart of Angus. Image: Kim Cessford.
Bird flu outbreak around Kirriemuir prompts 6-mile surveillance zone
Lennon Russell
Police gave up banned Dundee driver chase due to public danger
J&D Wilkie's former Gairie Works sit opposite the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
What now for historic Kirrie factories after textile firm Wilkie announces shock Dundee move?
Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen as the Carnoustie footbridge is demolished.
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen as footbridge set for demolition
The planned eco home in Newtyle. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Eco home in Newtyle garden rejected by Angus planning officials

Conversation