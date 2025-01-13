Forfar Library staff ‘devastated’ after donation box stolen

Staff at Forfar Library have been left saddened after a donation box was stolen from the building.

ANGUSalive, who operate the West High Street library, confirmed there was a break-in on Sunday morning.

In a statement shared on Facebook, they said that donations from the public help them deliver a number of services.

The statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to have to let you know that Forfar Library was broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Thankfully no one was hurt but our donations money box was stolen.

“Your donations help us deliver a multitude of services.

“From book deliveries to those who are housebound or in a care home to keeping our mobile libraries delivering services all over rural Angus.

“In the last year, Forfar Library has introduced lend + mend services where sewing machines and equipment are available to use free of charge.

“In conjunction with Macmillan Cancer Support we have also opened a treatment room where those who are, or have been on a cancer journey, can receive help and support.

“The library is a safe space for all: somewhere to work, study, socialise or simply read a book.

“We are here for everyone but need your continued support to do that.

“Despite how devastating this is for our dedicated library staff we are here making sure our doors are open for those who need us.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.15am on Sunday, officers received a report of a break-in and theft at a premises on West High Street, which happened in the early hours.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”