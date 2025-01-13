Pensioner to stand trial accused of historical Angus school abuse

A pensioner is to stand trial accused of historical abuse of girls at a former residential school in rural Angus.

Patricia Robertson, 76, faces a total of 26 charges said to have occurred in Fortnethy House at Kilry, between 1967 and 1983.

The indictment lists a string of allegations of “cruel and unnatural” treatment of the girls, including claims of physical violence.

Some of those involved are said to have been as young as four or five at the time.

It is claimed Robertson was responsible for their “care and protection” at Fortnethy.

‘Degrading’ song allegation

Among the girls listed, one is said to have been ridiculed and forced to stand in a confined and dark space for a “prolonged period”.

Prosecutors claim another had a postcard written for her mum ripped up and was slapped on the face.

It is alleged one girl had derogatory remarks made to her, had food forced into her mouth, a shoe and blackboard duster hurled at her and was dragged by the hair.

Robertson is said to have got children to “sing a song with degrading lyrics” towards another of the youngsters.

It is claimed she refused to free a further girl from a locked box and shouted at her.

Robertson, now of Witham in Essex, allegedly caused “unnecessary suffering and injury” to children mentioned on the indictment.

She also faces separate accusations of assault.

She denies all the charges.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday. during which Robertson’s legal team pled not guilty on her behalf.

Lord Colbeck fixed a trial to begin in September, which could last up to 15 days.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.