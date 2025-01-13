Pensioner to stand trial accused of historical Angus school abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner to stand trial accused of historical Angus school abuse

Patricia Robertson, 76, faces a total of 26 charges said to have occurred in Fortnethy House between 1967 and 1983.

By Grant McCabe
Fornethy House
The allegations centre on Fornethy House in rural Angus. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

A pensioner is to stand trial accused of historical abuse of girls at a former residential school in rural Angus.

Patricia Robertson, 76, faces a total of 26 charges said to have occurred in Fortnethy House at Kilry, between 1967 and 1983.

The indictment lists a string of allegations of “cruel and unnatural” treatment of the girls, including claims of physical violence.

Some of those involved are said to have been as young as four or five at the time.

It is claimed Robertson was responsible for their “care and protection” at Fortnethy.

‘Degrading’ song allegation

Among the girls listed, one is said to have been ridiculed and forced to stand in a confined and dark space for a “prolonged period”.

Prosecutors claim another had a postcard written for her mum ripped up and was slapped on the face.

It is alleged one girl had derogatory remarks made to her, had food forced into her mouth, a shoe and blackboard duster hurled at her and was dragged by the hair.

Robertson is said to have got children to “sing a song with degrading lyrics” towards another of the youngsters.

It is claimed she refused to free a further girl from a locked box and shouted at her.

Robertson, now of Witham in Essex, allegedly caused “unnecessary suffering and injury” to children mentioned on the indictment.

She also faces separate accusations of assault.

She denies all the charges.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday. during which Robertson’s legal team pled not guilty on her behalf.

Lord Colbeck fixed a trial to begin in September, which could last up to 15 days.

