Perth personal trainer shares top 7 gyms in the Fair City

Mike Lindsay, who owns Club 300 Perth, offers his top picks when it comes to gyms.

Club 300 gym owner and personal trainer Mike Lindsay poses for a picture using a piece of equipment
Mike Lindsay of Club 300 Gym spoke to us about this weighty matter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Poppy Watson

Are you thinking about joining a gym in Perth?

Fitness enthusiasts are spoiled for choice in the city, with dozens of workout facilities to choose from.

But with so many options, it can be hard to know which one is for you.

So we asked Mike Lindsay, who has been a personal trainer in the city for 20 years, for his top picks when it comes to open-access gyms – with something to suit all needs and budgets.

Whether you’re just at the beginning of your fitness journey or you’re a seasoned Hyrox competitor, he has a recommendation for everyone…

Club 300 Perth

rows of weights inside Club 300 Perth
Club 300 Perth specialises in personal training and small group training. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As the owner of Club 300 Perth I may be biased here – but I truly believe we are one of the best gyms in the city.

We specialise in personal training and fully programmed small group training, with over 35 small group training sessions a week.

We offer a range of programs for clients based on their goals – whether they’re training for a Hyrox race, ATHX event or marathon.

Members also have open access to our gym as well as our app where they can track their progress and stay accountable.

Club 300 Perth, which offers membership to 300 people, is due an exciting 45k refurbishment in the new year.

Address: 4 Jeanfield Rd, Perth PH1 1PH

Website: club300.co.uk/location/perth

Price: From £39.99 per month

One Performance

One Performance co-owner and fitness coach Adam Cameron lifting weights
One Performance co-owner and fitness coach Adam Cameron. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One Performance is an independent Hyrox-affiliated gym, so it’s a great option for those training for one of these events.

Hyrox is a global fitness race that combines running and functional workouts.

The facility offers Hyrox-specific coaching, as well as group training and open gym access.

There is a great sense of community here with regular events.

Address: Units 11-13, Inchcape Place, Perth, PH1 3DU

Website: oneonlinefitness.com

Price: From £42 per month

Zenith Fitness Training

a close-up shot of a piece of equipment on the floor at Zenith Fitness Centre
Zenith Fitness Centre is a great choice for beginners. Image: Zenith Fitness Centre

Zenith Fitness Training is ideal for those who are new to fitness or may feel anxious about joining a gym.

The independent gym has a friendly and non-intimidating atmosphere, with a focus on mental health.

It also offers personal training, group training and open gym access.

Address: Unit 5 PH2 Business Park, Perth PH2 0FD

Website: zenithfitnesstraining.com

Price: From £46 per month

Claymore CrossFit

Clayport CrossFit gymgoer Nicola McArthur beside some weights and medicine balls
Clayport CrossFit gymgoer Nicola McArthur. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Claymore CrossFit is perfect for those who love CrossFit training or want to give it a go.

It’s the only gym in Perth that specialises in CrossFit training.

The independent gym offers coached classes, open gym access and nutrition guidance, with people of all abilities welcome.

Address: 69 South Methven Street, Perth, PH1 5NX

Website: claymorecrossfit.co.uk

Price: From £55 per month

Bannatyne’s

a man lifts weights in front of a mirror while a female member of staff at Bannatyne's gym in Perth looks on
Bannatyne Health Club is a good choice for those who also want access to a spa and pool. Image: Supplied

If you are looking for an all-in-one approach to fitness and relaxation – with access to a spa and pool as well as a gym – then I would definitely recommend Bannatyne’s.

It’s the only health club in Perth and there is nothing else quite like it in the city.

They also have a huge timetable of exercise classes.

However, if fitness is your top priority and you’re not fussed about the spa and pool facilities, I would probably suggest you go for one of the independent gyms I’ve mentioned above.

Address: St Catherines Retail Park, Perth PH1 5RG

Website: www.bannatyne.co.uk/health-club/perth

Price: From £42.99 per month

The Gym Group

the inside of The Gym Group, with an array of equipment
The Gym Group is an affordable gym choice. Image: The Gym Group

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly gym, then The Gym Group is a good choice. It’s the cheapest gym in the city.

The Gym Group is the only 24-hour gym in Perth so it’s great for those who work unsociable hours.

It’s also ideal for people who don’t need much support or guidance in the gym and just want get in, do their thing, and get out.

Address: St Catherines Retail Park, Perth, PH1 5XA

Website: www.thegymgroup.com/find-a-gym/perth-gyms/perth/

Price: From £15.99 a month

Dewars Centre

a woman looks on as a man laughs while on an exercise machine at Dewars Centre in Perth, with other gym-goers in the background
The new gym and fitness facilities at Dewars Centre in Perth. Image: Live Active Leisure/Facebook

Another great budget-friendly option is the gym at Dewars Centre, which is run by Perth and Kinross Council.

The facility opened this year and has a great range of equipment.

I would say members get more for their money here than at The Gym Group, with a greater range of gym equipment as well access to the pool, football grounds and other council-run facilities.

However, it’s not open 24 hours or quite as cheap.

Address: Dewars Centre, Glover St, Perth, PH2 0TH

Website: www.liveactive.co.uk/Venues/dewars-centre

Price: From £39 per month

PTs, group coaching and more…

Personal trainer Kevin Cuthbert leans against a mirror
Kevin Cuthbert offers personal training and small group training. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As well as the gyms I’ve mentioned, there are a lot of fitness coaches and facilities in Perth worth checking out.

This includes Kevin Cuthbert, who offers personal training and small group training from his fitness studio.

Omega is another great facility, which offers mixed martial arts classes for both children and adults.

The list could go on.

I would encourage anyone thinking about improving their fitness to go for it – the changes can only be positive.

Conversation