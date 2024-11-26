Perth gym to close for £45k refurbishment

A Perth gym is set to close for a £45,000 refurbishment.

Club 300 on Jeanfield Road will shut for three days in January while the revamp is carried out.

The gym opened in 2015 and has signed a lease for another 10 years at the same location after a successful decade.

Following the work, the fitness centre will open its doors on January 11 with a relaunch party.

Mike Lindsay, gym owner, said: “We are 10 years old in October next year so I was actually going to hold off until then.

“I got a little bit too excited when I saw everything and thought, why wait? We can do it now.

“It is our 10th year refurbishment, so we are using that instead of it being the 10-year anniversary.

“We just wanted to reinvest in the business.”

New gym features after refurbishment

A fresh paint job and more equipment are included in the plans.

Perth gym-goers will also be able to enjoy LED lights that change colour in sync with the music.

A Club 300 app will also be available for members to view their sessions in advance and track their weights.

Mike says he is excited by the changes coming to his gym and its growing community.

He said: “The new equipment is all custom branded, it will all look really good.

“That is phase one of the refurbishment, the second phase is to add in EcoCooling maybe later next year.

“Instead of air conditioning, it is more cost-effective and environmentally friendly so that is a separate part of the refurb.”

Prices for new members at Club 300 Perth set to rise

Mike says the gym struggled financially after the pandemic but is now in a comfortable position to expand.

However, after receiving a “shock to the system” following the Autumn Budget, prices will be going up for new members in January in an attempt to compete with rising costs.

The gym – as the name suggests – only accepts 300 members but is looking to open more venues in the future.