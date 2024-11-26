Perth gym to close for £45k refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth gym to close for £45k refurbishment

Club 300 is celebrating a decade of business in the Fair City.

By Lucy Scarlett
Mike Lindsay sits with his arms folded in front of his gym.
Owner Mike Lindsay is excited about the revamp. Image: Supplied

A Perth gym is set to close for a £45,000 refurbishment.

Club 300 on Jeanfield Road will shut for three days in January while the revamp is carried out.

The gym opened in 2015 and has signed a lease for another 10 years at the same location after a successful decade.

Following the work, the fitness centre will open its doors on January 11 with a relaunch party.

Mike Lindsay, gym owner, said: “We are 10 years old in October next year so I was actually going to hold off until then.

“I got a little bit too excited when I saw everything and thought, why wait? We can do it now.

“It is our 10th year refurbishment, so we are using that instead of it being the 10-year anniversary.

“We just wanted to reinvest in the business.”

New gym features after refurbishment

A fresh paint job and more equipment are included in the plans.

Perth gym-goers will also be able to enjoy LED lights that change colour in sync with the music.

A Club 300 app will also be available for members to view their sessions in advance and track their weights.

Design plans for dumbbell and squat racks in the new gym.
What some of the new equipment will look like. Image: Supplied
The current lay out of the gym floor with benches, mirrors and weights around the wall.
The current gym layout. Image: Supplied

Mike says he is excited by the changes coming to his gym and its growing community.

He said: “The new equipment is all custom branded, it will all look really good.

“That is phase one of the refurbishment, the second phase is to add in EcoCooling maybe later next year.

“Instead of air conditioning, it is more cost-effective and environmentally friendly so that is a separate part of the refurb.”

Prices for new members at Club 300 Perth set to rise

Mike says the gym struggled financially after the pandemic but is now in a comfortable position to expand.

However, after receiving a “shock to the system” following the Autumn Budget, prices will be going up for new members in January in an attempt to compete with rising costs.

The gym – as the name suggests – only accepts 300 members but is looking to open more venues in the future.

Conversation