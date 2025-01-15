Angus Dundee Distillers post almost £20m turnover drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Dundee Distillers post almost £20m turnover drop

The Brechin whisky maker also reported a 43% shrink in profits

By Paul Malik
Glencadam Distillery is owned by Angus Dundee Distillers.
Angus Dundee Distillers experienced an almost £20 million drop in turnover last year, their annual accounts show.

And the drinks company, which produce single malt whisky Tomintoul and Brechin-made Glencadam, also recorded a 43% decline in pre-tax profit compared to 2023.

The company, which has numerous distilled drinks in its portfolio, still posted healthy profits to the end of June 2024 of £17.6 million — but this was down from £31m the year before.

Turnover for the firm was £61.8m, down from £81.6m to the end of June 2023.

The public limited company has a number of Chinese subsidiaries on its books, including Maltluxe Shanghai and LiYun Holdings.

Directors warned a drop in demand for alcohol, fraud, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and the energy crisis could all have a detrimental impact on trade.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Glencadam, one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries.

£20m turnover drop

Angus Dundee Distillers are overseen by sister-brother team Tania and Aaran Hillman, who took over the company from their father Terence.

The company employs 223 people, it said, up from 203 the year before.

And employee costs increased by almost £500,000, they reported.

Last year the firm broke ground on its new state-of-the-art visitor centre in Brechin.

It hopes to open this summer, to coincide with Glencadam’s 200th birthday.

Glencadam handcrafts single malt Scotch whisky in a process that’s remained unchanged for nearly two centuries.

How the new Brechin visitor centre will look. Image: Glencadam Distillery

Both Glencadam and Tomintoul won numerous whisky awards in 2024, including gold medals in the International Wine & Spirits Competition.

And the firm is also building a new facility in China.

Construction work is underway, with the centre located in the Thousand Island Lake area, a popular tourist destination.

Spanning a site of more than 20 acres, the multi-million-pound distillery’s design aims to integrate with the surrounding hills and lakes and “embrace the aesthetics of the local Jiangnan Huizhou architectural style

Bob Dylan’s house

Angus Dundee Distillers ruffled feathers in Inverness-shire last summer, when it was announced the company owners changed the name of historic Aultmore House — which once belonged to Bob Dylan — to Tomintoul.

Aultmore House. Image: Knight Frank.

The company also applied for extensive alterations to the building, which was constructed between 1912 and 1914 as a summer holiday home for industrialist Archibald Merrilees.

They bought the property for £4.2million in September 2023.

