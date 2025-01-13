Dundee’s Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss

The Tayberry Restaurant in Dundee city centre is to change hands later this week.

The Tayberry in Tay Square will reopen as Don Padrino this Friday.

It will be headed by veteran Dundee restaurateur Patrick Lochi, who runs Don Michele on Perth Road.

Under Adam Newth, the Tayberry only moved to Dundee city centre from its former home in Broughty Ferry a year ago.

Tipsy Goat was the previous occupant of the Tay Square premises, which are owned by Dundee businessman Jimmy Marr.

‘Difficult decision’ to close Tayberry

In a social media post, the team from The Tayberry said the partnership there didn’t work out.

The post states: “It is with great regret that we have taken the very difficult decision to close The Tayberry Restaurant.

“Unfortunately, it has been a partnership that has not worked out as we hoped and planned it would.

“The good news, however, is the premises have been taken over by a new restaurateur who will be rebranding and opening again this coming weekend.”

The post says the new owner will keep existing staff and honour all bookings.

‘Exciting’ takeover by well-known Dundee restauranter

Jimmy Marr said: “Things didn’t work out as we had hoped with the Tayberry.

“However, it is really exciting that Patrick Lochie of Don Michele is taking over.

“He has more than 20 years experience at his Perth Road restaurant and was keen for a new challenge to add to his well-established restaurant there.”

Jimmy added: “We are excited at the new opening.

“It’s great that all the current staff are being kept on and this new restaurant will be a great addition to city centre dining.”

Don Padrino’s has been teasing its opening for a few weeks now.

A post released on Monday says: “Exciting news! You guessed it – Don Padrino is officially opening at 11 Tay Square!

“Our skilled painters and decorators are putting on the finishing touches, and we’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be ready to welcome you this Friday.

“Our menu, proudly crafted with ingredients from local and quality suppliers, will be unveiled for preview this Wednesday evening, so you can start planning your visit.”