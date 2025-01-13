Dundee’s Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee’s Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss

The Tayberry only moved to the city centre from its former Broughty Ferry home a year ago.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Tayberry sign.
The Tay Square restaurant is to change hands. Image: Gareth Jennings'DC Thomson

The Tayberry Restaurant in Dundee city centre is to change hands later this week.

The Tayberry in Tay Square will reopen as Don Padrino this Friday.

It will be headed by veteran Dundee restaurateur Patrick Lochi, who runs Don Michele on Perth Road.

Under Adam Newth, the Tayberry only moved to Dundee city centre from its former home in Broughty Ferry a year ago.

Tipsy Goat was the previous occupant of the Tay Square premises, which are owned by Dundee businessman Jimmy Marr.

‘Difficult decision’ to close Tayberry

In a social media post, the team from The Tayberry said the partnership there didn’t work out.

The post states: “It is with great regret that we have taken the very difficult decision to close The Tayberry Restaurant.

Adam Newth who ran the Tayberry. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Unfortunately, it has been a partnership that has not worked out as we hoped and planned it would.

“The good news, however, is the premises have been taken over by a new restaurateur who will be rebranding and opening again this coming weekend.”

The post says the new owner will keep existing staff and honour all bookings.

‘Exciting’ takeover by well-known Dundee restauranter

Jimmy Marr said: “Things didn’t work out as we had hoped with the Tayberry.

“However, it is really exciting that Patrick Lochie of Don Michele is taking over.

“He has more than 20 years experience at his Perth Road restaurant and was keen for a new challenge to add to his well-established restaurant there.”

Patrick Lochie of Don Michele’s. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Jimmy added: “We are excited at the new opening.

“It’s great that all the current staff are being kept on and this new restaurant will be a great addition to city centre dining.”

Don Padrino’s has been teasing its opening for a few weeks now.

A post released on Monday says: “Exciting news! You guessed it – Don Padrino is officially opening at 11 Tay Square!

“Our skilled painters and decorators are putting on the finishing touches, and we’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be ready to welcome you this Friday.

“Our menu, proudly crafted with ingredients from local and quality suppliers, will be unveiled for preview this Wednesday evening, so you can start planning your visit.”

More from Business

Gordon Delaney and Joe Diamond, founders of Pitreavie Packaging.
Fife company founded by friends acquired in £18 million deal
The Ship Inn, Limekilns, Dunfermline.
200-year-old west Fife pub featured in Robert Louis Stevenson novel for sale
Clare Lyall and Abigail Gibson, who own CLAN Financial Solutions Image: Supplied.
Meet mother-daughter team behind Broughty Ferry's CLAN Financial Solutions
J&D Wilkie's former Gairie Works sit opposite the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
What now for historic Kirrie factories after textile firm Wilkie announces shock Dundee move?
Bill Henry
Firm founded by retired Fife grandad nets multi-million-pound investment for cancer fight
Tribe Yarns founder Milli Abrams, 48, is training to row solo across the Atlantic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pittenweem knitter Milli Abrams will be smallest woman in World's Toughest Row
J&D Wilkie's textile factories have operated in the heart of Kirrie for more than 150 years. Image: Rob McLaren/ DC Thomson
Angus town's shock and anger over historic Kirriemuir textile firm's Dundee move
2
The vast Wilkie premises at Marywell Brae, Kirriemuir. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Major employer Wilkie to close Angus factories and move to Dundee
2
Rebecca and James Irving-Lamb, owners of the Abernethy Nook. Image: Supplied
Abernethy Nook owners on taking over the former Clootie McToot cafe
The former BHS Store in Stirling. is for sale
Stirling city centre BHS building sold for knock-down price at auction

Conversation