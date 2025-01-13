John McLaughlan discusses Dunfermline Athletic’s managerial vacancy and how players have coped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

John McLaughlan discusses Dunfermline Athletic’s managerial vacancy and how players have coped

The caretaker boss has steered the Pars to a draw and a win in his two games in charge.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic interim boss John McLaughlan.
Dunfermline interim boss John McLaughlan. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

John McLaughlan has heaped praise on the Dunfermline players for the way they have coped with uncertainty surrounding the club’s managerial vacancy.

McLaughlan stepped in as interim head coach following the sacking of James McPake and Dave Mackay three weeks ago.

With negotiations designed to bring in Kelty Hearts boss Michael Tidser dragging on, the youth coach admits he has tried to ‘shield’ the Pars squad from the hunt for a replacement.

But, with a dramatic 3-3 draw with Falkirk followed by a 4-1 hammering of Partick Thistle, McLaughlan has admiration for the way the Fifers have shrugged off their spell without a permanent manager.

Chris Kane celebrates scoring a penalty against Falkirk.
Dunfermline started life without a permanent manager with a 3-3 draw against Falkirk. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I’ve been trying to kind of shield them from that and trying to say to them, ‘look, we’ll just take each game on its merit’,” he commented ahead of Tuesday’s rearranged visit of Ayr United.

“And that’s all I can do as a coach, is to try and prepare them.

“You just hope they can put it all together against Ayr United and keep this run going. And make it a good start to 2025.

“They’ve been first-class, in terms of their application and their attitude. And all the credit’s to them for the way they’ve applied themselves.

“They’re a good group and they’ve been very good to work with, and I just hope we can keep that going and we can compete in the next two matches.”

McLaughlan kept ‘up to speed’

Asked for any latest developments in his own situation, McLaughlan added: “David Cook [chairman and CEO] has been keeping me up to speed with what’s happening.

“And I’ve just been focusing on the training.

“It’s day to day for myself. And, whatever the club’s asked me to do, I’ve carried that out to the best of my ability.

“It’s just a matter of waiting to see when we can get this deal [for Tidser] done and over the line.”

Given the results, including a first away win of the season in the league, McLaughlan has himself won plaudits for the way he has steered Dunfermline to two positive performances.

John McLaughlan with the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. players after their 4-1 win over Partick Thistle.
John McLaughlan (centre) at full-time with the Dunfermline players after their 4-1 win over Partick Thistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Albeit they will have played two more games, a victory over Ayr would take the Pars over Hamilton Accies into eighth and away from the dreaded relegation play-off spot.

“That’s what results do,” said McLaughlan when asked about confidence being boosted. “It should galvanise everyone, because it’s three top teams – it’s Falkirk, Partick and Ayr United.

“So, that should give them every confidence to go in and go toe-to-toe with them.

“And that’s what I’m hoping, that it is a very open game and we can go and concentrate on our own game and see where it takes us.”

More from Football

Louis Moult takes the acclaim of the United faithful.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin finally has everyone at Dundee United singing from same hymn…
Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi's Dundee stay confirmed as fellow loanee leaves Dens
A dejected Nicky Clark after St Johnstone conceded one of three goals at Ibrox.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Why 'change the system' theory is a red herring
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman.
Dundee United youngster joins Championship title-chasers on loan
Imari Samuels signs for Dundee
Dundee seal deal for Imari Samuels as ex-Brighton kid 'can't wait' to impress Dens…
Monterrey's Victor Lopez
Dundee set to add second Mexican signing of the January transfer window
Aaron Donnelly
The new Aaron Donnelly: How Dundee will benefit from ex-Nottingham Forest kid's spell away…
Louis Moult encourages the Dundee United fans to sing his song.
Louis Moult on his Dundee United premonition, going 'insane' and the song he can't…
New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
New Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson 'proud' of Aberdeen record as he talks European…
Sergio fires the ball through a crowd of players to score for Dundee United against Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.
Dundee United got 'Romario in disguise' when they signed first Brazilian to play in…

Conversation