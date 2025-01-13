Popular Burntisland cafe The Fix to close after five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Popular Burntisland cafe The Fix to close after five years

The cafe will shut it doors when the lease ends early in the summer

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Fix, Burntisland is to close.Image: Google maps
The Fix, Burntisland is to close.Image: Google maps

A popular Burntisland will close it’s doors for the last time early in the summer.

The Fix Cafe on the town’s High Street will stop trading when it’s lease runs out in June.

The cafe has become a popular coffee stop in Burntisland since it opened five years ago.

The Fix Cafe – ‘Time for a new adventure’

Speaking on social media the owners said: “Our lease is coming to the end at the beginning of June and we have decided not to renew.

“This may come as a shock but we have decided it’s time to embark on a new adventure.”

The post goes on to explain that the cafe will continue to operate until late May, early June.

“When we first started The Fix we always knew we would do to the end of our lease and no more.

“It has been the most wonderful first step into business ownership and we are so proud of what we have achieved.

“However all things must change and evolve and it’s our time to move on from this adventure.”

Customers ‘sad’ to hear the news

Customers have commented on their dismay that the cafe is closing while wishing the owners well in the future.

Fiona Enright said: “Sad to hear, but I’m sure you’ll go on to exciting things! I’ll miss the piccalilli!”

Karen Robertson said: “Aww gutted!   We all love The Fix & nowhere else comes close to your matchas & toasties!

Burntisland cafe The Fix to close. Image: The Fix

“We will really miss you! Good luck with your next venture, I’m sure it’ll be a huge success!”

Amanda Wardrop said: “Aw sad news for the high street you will be truly missed!

“But great news for your new adventure!  Good luck and best wishes for whatever you choose to do I am sure it will be a great success.”

The cafe has also come in for high praise on Trip Adviser earning a top mark of five.

One person commented: “I love The Fix. Tasty & good quality café menu, that’s a bit different to the norm.

“The specials are always innovative & delicious & great coffee too.

“Welcoming atmosphere from the owners & their lovely staff who genuinely care that their customers enjoy their food. Highly recommended.”

Conversation