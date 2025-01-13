Popular Burntisland cafe The Fix to close after five years

A popular Burntisland will close it’s doors for the last time early in the summer.

The Fix Cafe on the town’s High Street will stop trading when it’s lease runs out in June.

The cafe has become a popular coffee stop in Burntisland since it opened five years ago.

The Fix Cafe – ‘Time for a new adventure’

Speaking on social media the owners said: “Our lease is coming to the end at the beginning of June and we have decided not to renew.

“This may come as a shock but we have decided it’s time to embark on a new adventure.”

The post goes on to explain that the cafe will continue to operate until late May, early June.

“When we first started The Fix we always knew we would do to the end of our lease and no more.

“It has been the most wonderful first step into business ownership and we are so proud of what we have achieved.

“However all things must change and evolve and it’s our time to move on from this adventure.”

Customers ‘sad’ to hear the news

Customers have commented on their dismay that the cafe is closing while wishing the owners well in the future.

Fiona Enright said: “Sad to hear, but I’m sure you’ll go on to exciting things! I’ll miss the piccalilli!”

Karen Robertson said: “Aww gutted! We all love The Fix & nowhere else comes close to your matchas & toasties!

“We will really miss you! Good luck with your next venture, I’m sure it’ll be a huge success!”

Amanda Wardrop said: “Aw sad news for the high street you will be truly missed!

“But great news for your new adventure! Good luck and best wishes for whatever you choose to do I am sure it will be a great success.”

The cafe has also come in for high praise on Trip Adviser earning a top mark of five.

One person commented: “I love The Fix. Tasty & good quality café menu, that’s a bit different to the norm.

“The specials are always innovative & delicious & great coffee too.

“Welcoming atmosphere from the owners & their lovely staff who genuinely care that their customers enjoy their food. Highly recommended.”