More talks expected between Dunfermline Athletic and Kelty Hearts as agreement sought over Michael Tidser future

Dunfermline and Kelty Hearts remain locked in talks over the future of Michael Tidser.

Despite rumblings from the Kelty end over the weekend, no resolution to the impasse is currently in sight ahead of the Pars’ rearranged meeting with Ayr United on Tuesday night.

Dunfermline were granted permission to speak with Tidser a fortnight ago as they sought a replacement for manager James McPake, who was sacked two days before Christmas.

It is understood discussions between the two parties went well and the 34-year-old is the man the Fifers want as their next boss.

However, the two clubs have since been unable to reach an agreement over compensation for Tidser – who is also a player at Kelty – and assistant-manager Kevin McDonald.

Dunfermline youth coach John McLaughlan has been in interim charge of the Pars, leading them to a 3-3 draw with Falkirk and a 4-1 hammering of Partick Thistle.

It is anticipated he will be at the helm again for Tuesday night’s rearranged home clash with Ayr.

Meanwhile, Tidser has not taken charge of Kelty for their past two matches against Montrose and Stenhousemuir, with skipper Tam O’Ware instead leading the League One team.

Further discussions are expected between Dunfermline and Kelty in the early part of the week and there is a chance a conclusion could finally be found to suit both parties.

Movement?

But, as things stand, the two Fife outfits remain a distance apart in their negotiations.

“Michael Tidser is still the manager of Kelty Hearts, that’s what I can tell you,” commented Kelty’s sporting director, Craig Reynolds.

Speaking to BBC Alba at Kelty’s goalless draw with Stenhousemuir on Saturday evening, he added: “I think there will be movement early [this] week, but it’s a difficult one.

“It’s not ideal, it’s far from ideal, but it’s football.

“Tam O’Ware has come in and done really well over the last game at Montrose and [against Stenhousemuir] as well. And I’ve got to credit the players as well.

“It’s business as usual, there’s no change. There’s been professionalism from every one of them, so I can’t fault them.

“We just go on and we’ll see what happens this week.”

Speaking before the match, stand-in Kelty boss O’Ware, the club captain, said: “We’re still no further on.

“I’m sure the clubs will be in discussions over the weekend and we’ll hopefully have that sorted [this] week so there’s more clarity for the players.”