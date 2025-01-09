Dunfermline Athletic clash with Ayr United called off and rearranged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic clash with Ayr United called off and rearranged

East End Park deemed to have 'no chance' of being playable due to wintry weather.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park.
East End Park has fallen foul of the wintry conditions. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline’s home clash with Ayr United has been called off and rearranged for next Tuesday.

The match was scheduled to take place on Saturday but an early decision has been made to delay it due to the wintry weather.

An inspection of the East End Park pitch was made as part of the planning meetings for the Championship encounter.

And it was ruled the game had ‘no chance’ of going ahead.

Dunfermline will have to wait to try to build on Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

The ground’s undersoil heating has been on this week but, with sub-zero temperatures for days, parts of the surface remain frozen.

The home goalmouth and the centre circle have, in particular, been proving problematic and giving cause for concern.

With temperatures to drop as low as -4 C and not forecast to reach any higher than 2 C on Saturday, agreement was reached with the SPFL and Ayr to postpone.

The weather is set to get warmer on Sunday and rise to highs of 11 C by Tuesday, ensuring confidence in a thaw in the currently frosty pitch.

A club statement read: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm that Saturday’s match with Ayr United has been rearranged for Tuesday, 14th January 2025, with a 7.45pm kick-off due to the ongoing challenging weather circumstances.

Frozen

“Despite the undersoil heating system running since Tuesday morning, the extremely low temperatures have resulted in a number of areas of the pitch that are frozen.

“With temperatures due to fall further ahead of Saturday’s match day, there is no chance the pitch would be in a playable condition.

“We have been in dialogue with the SPFL and Ayr United to try and make a decision as early as possible to give supporters plenty of notice.

“Tickets already purchased will still be valid for the rearranged fixture.”

More from Football

Sam Dalby tests Kasper Schmeichel but the flag would go up
4 Dundee United talking points: The Tangerines' standout at Celtic Park
Interim Dunfermline Athletic boss John McLaughlan (centre) flanked by Joe Chalmers and Aaron Comrie.
Dunfermline Athletic manager: Latest on Michael Tidser and John McLaughlan as Ayr United clash…
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Dundee injury crisis latest: Updates on Scott Fraser, Fin Robertson, Ziyad Larkeche and Joe…
2
Dundee United defender Kevin Holt.
Kevin Holt '50/50' for St Mirren showdown as Dundee United boss outlines Sam-Cleall Harding…
Daizen Maeda fires home the opener
Jim Goodwin laments 'crazy' fixture list after Celtic defeat as Dundee United boss declares:…
Tony Docherty and Aaron Donnelly
Dundee January transfer business not finished as Tony Docherty reveals star has agreed new…
Mo Sylla takes on Rangers
Dundee v Rangers: How to watch on TV, team news and who is the…
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before a game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone move to reassure fans over January signings as board insists 'no one…
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium: Q&A on Camperdown plans as wait for council decision continues
34
Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly hails 'real connection' with Dundee fans as club seal permanent switch for…
3

Conversation