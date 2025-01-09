Dunfermline Athletic clash with Ayr United called off and rearranged

Dunfermline’s home clash with Ayr United has been called off and rearranged for next Tuesday.

The match was scheduled to take place on Saturday but an early decision has been made to delay it due to the wintry weather.

An inspection of the East End Park pitch was made as part of the planning meetings for the Championship encounter.

And it was ruled the game had ‘no chance’ of going ahead.

The ground’s undersoil heating has been on this week but, with sub-zero temperatures for days, parts of the surface remain frozen.

The home goalmouth and the centre circle have, in particular, been proving problematic and giving cause for concern.

With temperatures to drop as low as -4 C and not forecast to reach any higher than 2 C on Saturday, agreement was reached with the SPFL and Ayr to postpone.

The weather is set to get warmer on Sunday and rise to highs of 11 C by Tuesday, ensuring confidence in a thaw in the currently frosty pitch.

A club statement read: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm that Saturday’s match with Ayr United has been rearranged for Tuesday, 14th January 2025, with a 7.45pm kick-off due to the ongoing challenging weather circumstances.

Frozen

“Despite the undersoil heating system running since Tuesday morning, the extremely low temperatures have resulted in a number of areas of the pitch that are frozen.

“With temperatures due to fall further ahead of Saturday’s match day, there is no chance the pitch would be in a playable condition.

“We have been in dialogue with the SPFL and Ayr United to try and make a decision as early as possible to give supporters plenty of notice.

“Tickets already purchased will still be valid for the rearranged fixture.”