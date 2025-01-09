Stirling city centre BHS building loses 94% of its value in 20 years

The former BHS building in Stirling has sold at auction after lying empty for almost nine years.

Located in Murray Place, the shop has been vacant since the retailer went into administration in 2016.

The last sale of the building was for £4,711,000 in October 2004.

The result from the timed auction held by Future Property Auction on Thursday was for less than 6% of this value.

It sold for £280,000 before fees after six bids from its initial £275,000 starting point.

Why has Stirling building lost value?

The previous multi-million-pound sale value was supported by an extremely long lease to BHS, which ran until May 2051.

The building spans 20,000 square feet over five floors.

Graham and Sibbald attempted to sell the property last summer for an undisclosed price.

This agent highlighted its potential to the leisure sector and suggested it could be converted into a gym or food hall.

Meanwhile, Future Property Auction said there was potential for redevelopment to create a mixed-use or hotel, subject to planning permission.

The auction firm said it could not disclose details on the new owners or their plans.

Potential future for building

In addition to the £280,000 auction price the new buyer will have to pay a 3% sale fee and £2,750 towards the seller’s costs.

The auction schedule said: “The property was most recently operated by British Home Stores and is arranged with an open plan sales area at ground floor with further sales areas, restaurant and storage across the upper floors.

“The building is located in the heart of Stirling city centre, in a prominent location on Murray Place, a few paces from entrances into The Thistles Shopping Centre.

“The immediate area comprises a wide range of retail, residential and most recently, student accommodation.

“There are also extensive cafes, restaurants and hotels available within close proximity of the site.”

The main customer entrance would be off Murray Place, with secondary access and servicing taken through the rear service yard.

There is also potential that access could be negotiated directly from The Thistles.