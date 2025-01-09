Stirling city centre BHS building loses 94% of its value in 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling city centre BHS building loses 94% of its value in 20 years

The Murray Place building has sold at auction at a knockdown price.

By Rob McLaren
The former BHS Store in Stirling. is for sale
The former BHS Store in Stirling. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The former BHS building in Stirling has sold at auction after lying empty for almost nine years.

Located in Murray Place, the shop has been vacant since the retailer went into administration in 2016.

The last sale of the building was for £4,711,000 in October 2004.

The result from the timed auction held by Future Property Auction on Thursday was for less than 6% of this value.

It sold for £280,000 before fees after six bids from its initial £275,000 starting point.

Why has Stirling building lost value?

The previous multi-million-pound sale value was supported by an extremely long lease to BHS, which ran until May 2051.

The building spans 20,000 square feet over five floors.

Graham and Sibbald attempted to sell the property last summer for an undisclosed price.

The Murray Place storefront.
The Murray Place storefront of the former BHS building. Image: Graham & Sibbald

This agent highlighted its potential to the leisure sector and suggested it could be converted into a gym or food hall.

Meanwhile, Future Property Auction said there was potential for redevelopment to create a mixed-use or hotel, subject to planning permission.

The auction firm said it could not disclose details on the new owners or their plans.

Potential future for building

In addition to the £280,000 auction price the new buyer will have to pay a 3% sale fee and £2,750 towards the seller’s costs.

The auction schedule said: “The property was most recently operated by British Home Stores and is arranged with an open plan sales area at ground floor with further sales areas, restaurant and storage across the upper floors.

“The building is located in the heart of Stirling city centre, in a prominent location on Murray Place, a few paces from entrances into The Thistles Shopping Centre.

“The immediate area comprises a wide range of retail, residential and most recently, student accommodation.

“There are also extensive cafes, restaurants and hotels available within close proximity of the site.”

The main customer entrance would be off Murray Place, with secondary access and servicing taken through the rear service yard.

There is also potential that access could be negotiated directly from The Thistles.

Conversation