Dundee pub once popular with football fans sold to businessman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee pub once popular with football fans sold to businessman

A convenience store is one of the ideas being touted for the former Airlie Arms.

By James Simpson
The Airlie Arms has been bought. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Airlie Arms has been bought. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A former Dundee pub once popular with football fans has been sold.

The Airlie Arms on Dundonald Street – a stone’s throw from Tannadice Park and Dens Park – closed late last year.

The site has now been sold by hospitality group Rosemount Taverns to an unnamed businessman for an undisclosed sum.

Christie and Co, which handled the sale, says the new owner has “big plans” with a “new concept”.

Sources have told The Courier it could be turned into a convenience store but the agent has not commented further.

Residents react as Airlie Arms pub in Dundee sold

Residents living near the Airlie Arms have reacted to the sale and expressed their hopes it could be brought back into use.

Emily Canter, 28, said: “I became aware that it had closed around early December.

“It was a nice wee pub.

“It was mainly on matchdays that I noticed it was busy.

“They put events on as well.

“Folk don’t have the money to be spending in pubs like they did previously.

“Perhaps a convenience store could be a more practical use of the space.”

Jodie Duncan said: “It has been a pub all the time I’ve lived here.

The Airlie Arms closed last year. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“I imagine it will be quieter around here on the days of the football now that it’s closed.

“Perhaps a shop could serve the local community better.”

However, Matus Remenar, 24, who has lived in the area for more than a year, said: “It doesn’t put me up nor down that it’s closed.

“There are already a lot of shops locally.”

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie and Co, said: “We are delighted to sell this pub on behalf of Rosemount Taverns.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the new owner to tap into the local market with the new concept, and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, plans have been lodged to turn a former Broughty Ferry bank into a cocktail bar.

More from Business

The couple have been together since they were 15
Fife couple who've been together since they were 15 take over Earlsferry pub
Glencadam Distillery is owned by Angus Dundee Distillers.
Angus Dundee Distillers post almost £20m turnover drop
Dundee Rep theatre.
Dundee Rep in £667,000 loss as theatre warns of funding shortfall
2
The Tayberry sign.
Dundee's Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss
Gordon Delaney and Joe Diamond, founders of Pitreavie Packaging.
Fife company founded by friends acquired in £18 million deal
The Ship Inn, Limekilns, Dunfermline.
200-year-old west Fife pub featured in Robert Louis Stevenson novel for sale
Clare Lyall and Abigail Gibson, who own CLAN Financial Solutions Image: Supplied.
Meet mother-daughter team behind Broughty Ferry's CLAN Financial Solutions
J&D Wilkie's former Gairie Works sit opposite the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
What now for historic Kirrie factories after textile firm Wilkie announces shock Dundee move?
Bill Henry
Firm founded by retired Fife grandad nets multi-million-pound investment for cancer fight
J&D Wilkie's textile factories have operated in the heart of Kirrie for more than 150 years. Image: Rob McLaren/ DC Thomson
Angus town's shock and anger over historic Kirriemuir textile firm's Dundee move
2

Conversation