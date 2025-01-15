Dundee pub once popular with football fans sold to businessman

A former Dundee pub once popular with football fans has been sold.

The Airlie Arms on Dundonald Street – a stone’s throw from Tannadice Park and Dens Park – closed late last year.

The site has now been sold by hospitality group Rosemount Taverns to an unnamed businessman for an undisclosed sum.

Christie and Co, which handled the sale, says the new owner has “big plans” with a “new concept”.

Sources have told The Courier it could be turned into a convenience store but the agent has not commented further.

Residents living near the Airlie Arms have reacted to the sale and expressed their hopes it could be brought back into use.

Emily Canter, 28, said: “I became aware that it had closed around early December.

“It was a nice wee pub.

“It was mainly on matchdays that I noticed it was busy.

“They put events on as well.

“Folk don’t have the money to be spending in pubs like they did previously.

“Perhaps a convenience store could be a more practical use of the space.”

Jodie Duncan said: “It has been a pub all the time I’ve lived here.

“I imagine it will be quieter around here on the days of the football now that it’s closed.

“Perhaps a shop could serve the local community better.”

However, Matus Remenar, 24, who has lived in the area for more than a year, said: “It doesn’t put me up nor down that it’s closed.

“There are already a lot of shops locally.”

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie and Co, said: “We are delighted to sell this pub on behalf of Rosemount Taverns.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the new owner to tap into the local market with the new concept, and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”

