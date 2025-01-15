TV star Paul Murton opens River Tay salmon season and reveals moment he caught fish with ‘bare hands’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV star Paul Murton opens River Tay salmon season and reveals moment he caught fish with ‘bare hands’

Grand Tours travel broadcaster Paul Murton lands lead role in Tay salmon season opening ceremony in Meikleour.

TV presenter Paul Murton made the first cast of salmon fishing season from a boat on the River Tay.
TV presenter Paul Murton made the first cast of salmon fishing season from a boat on the River Tay.
By Gayle Ritchie

It was a proud moment for TV presenter Paul Murton as he kicked off the River Tay salmon fishing season.

Paul, best known for his Grand Tours of Scotland series, lamented that he had never caught a salmon on a line – but comically revealed he did once catch one with his “bare hands”.

It was a calm, clear morning on the banks of the Tay at Kinclaven Bridge as Paul, 67, made the first cast from a boat, after popping a magnum of champagne.

“I’ve fished quite a few rivers in Scotland – and it’s a huge honour to be here,” he said.

“I have to admit – I’ve never caught a salmon on a line. But it might be a first for me today.”

Paul Murton opened salmon fishing season on the Tay at Meikleour. Image: Kenny Smith.
Paul Murton opened salmon fishing season on the Tay at Meikleour.

Paul then regaled those gathered on the banks for the opening ceremony with a tongue-in-cheek tale of how he was almost arrested for poaching.

“It was early in my television career and I was working as a director for a wee organisation,” he recalled.

“I got a job a to make a film for a Scottish wildlife-based organisation. We were on the island of South Uist.

“It was a beautiful day, and I was standing with the crew on this old bridge over a wee burn that was flowing across the white sand, with the turquoise sea on the horizon.

Claire Mercer Nairne, owner of Meikleour Fishings, and Paul Murton.

“I looked over the parapet of the bridge, and to my amazement, I saw this huge salmon making its way very slowly through the shallow water.

“I was suddenly transformed from a nascent vegetarian into a carnivore. The primitive instinct kicked in, and all I could think of was: ‘kill’.”

Grappling with huge salmon

Paul told how he picked up the salmon and “grappled” with it. Eventually, the fish flew through the air and landed on a rock.

“It looked pretty dead,” he recalled. “As I was picking it up, I saw a figure of a man on the bank. He introduced himself, and said: ‘Hello, I’m the local water bailiff’.

“He said he’d been watching athletics on the television, but the sport outside was far more entertaining.

Paul Murton made the first cast of salmon fishing season at Kinclaven Bridge.

“I tried to explain – rather than catching the fish I was trying to encourage it upstream.

“He gave me an ‘oh, right’ look, picked up the salmon, put it in the boot of his car and drove off.”

Paul said he had enjoyed a few casting lessons since, and joked that he hoped to catch a salmon – using a rod.

Pipes and blessing during opening ceremony

The official opening ceremony was hosted by the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board (TDSFB), the Tay Rivers Trust, Meikleour Fishings, Perth and Kinross Council, and Perthshire Chamber of Commerce.

Paul Murton, flanked by Calum Innes, Chairman of the Tay Rivers Trust, and Councillor Andrew Parrot, Deputy Provost of Perth and Kinross Council.

Anglers were marched down from Meikleour boathouse to the river by the Perth and District Pipe Band, led by Pipe Major Alistair Duthie.

The traditional blessing of the boat (with a silver quaich of whisky) was performed by Paul and councillor Andrew Parrot, Deputy Provost of Perth and Kinross Council.

Paul then made the first cast of the year, after popping a magnum of champagne.

First salmon of season caught

Shortly after the ceremony, the first salmon was caught – by Neil Bellingham, 67, from Warrington.

“It was about 18lb, and my first salmon ever,” he beamed. “I can’t believe it.

“I waded out into the shallows. It was about my second long cast out there. I thought I’d hit rocks, but no, it was a fish.

“It was possibly a rawner (a male salmon that has not spawned or only partially spawned), or a kelt (a salmon that has already spawned).”

Anglers were marched down from Meikleour boathouse to the river.

Neil said it took about five minutes to land. Ultimately, a young lad fishing next to him – 15-year-old Oli Chmielewski from Cupar – landed it for him.

A fellow fisherman checked the salmon was breathing properly and helped to gently release it.

“I went salmon fishing with my dad to Grantown-on-Spey when I was 16,” said Neil.

“I never caught anything, but he did. He died young at 53 and I’ve always wanted to do him the honour and catch one. I’ve done it today.”

Paul and councillor Andrew Parrot blessed the river with a silver quaich of whisky.

Proceeds from the opening ceremony will be donated to the Salmon in the Classroom programme in local schools, administered by the Tay Rivers Trust.

Hopes for salmon fishing season 2025

Claire Mercer Nairne, vice-chairman of the TDSFB and owner of Meikleour Fishings, said: “The start of a new salmon season is always a mix of anticipation, hope and to some extent concern about what is to come.

“Catches last summer were much improved on many beats but of course that does not necessarily mean that this year will see a repeat.”

Claire Mercer Nairne and Paul Murton on the banks of the Tay at Kinclaven.
Paul Murton, Claire Mercer Nairne and Calum Innes on the banks of the Tay at Kinclaven.

Claire said she is “highly encouraged” that one of the most high-profile initiatives in recent years to restore salmon runs is already bearing fruit.

“A new study by the University of the Highlands and Islands confirms that the rewatering and restocking of the upper reaches of the important River Garry tributary has kickstarted a new self-sustaining population of salmon,” she continued.

Success of restoration programme

Calum Innes, chairman of the Tay Rivers Trust, added: “The success of the restoration programme on the Upper Garry is heartening.

“It’s an excellent example of commercial interests, SSE, the regulator, SEPA, and wild fish interests co-operating to improve salmon numbers.

Anglers wait on the banks of the Tay at Kinclaven Bridge.
Anglers wait on the banks of the Tay at Kinclaven Bridge.

“We believe that this can be employed as a blueprint for salmon restoration efforts in other locations where salmon populations have been lost because of dams or water abstraction.”

