Plans for ‘high end’ cocktail bar in former Broughty Ferry bank

'Vault' would give a nod to London's speakeasy bars.

By Andrew Robson
'Vault' cocktail bar planned for Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
'Vault' is planned for Brook Street. Image: Wilson/Paul

Plans for a new high-end cocktail bar in a former Broughty Ferry bank have been revealed.

Proposals to convert the former RBS building on Brook Street into a bar have been lodged with Dundee City Council.

The branch closed its doors in 2023 despite efforts to keep the bank open.

Cocktail bar planned for former Broguhty Ferry RBS

Graham Bradley, who owns Dundee’s Craigie Bar, is behind the idea.

Aptly named ‘Vault’, the establishment would give a nod to London’s speakeasy bars.

Graham says he plans to spend around £300,000 converting the former bank, which he purchased in May 2024.

The proposed bar is inspired by the historical speakeasys in London
The proposed bar is inspired by the historical speakeasies in London. Image: Wilson/Paul

Speaking to The Courier he said: “The location is just perfect for a high-end cocktail bar and it was a sensible use of the building.

“Not only will the bar create jobs, but the work will be carried out by local tradesmen.

“Should the plans go through I’m sure it will be a success much like the Craigie Bar – I have a great team of staff.

“The images produced by architects Wilson/Paul are fantastic and show what potential the space has.”

Images of the proposed cocktail bar
Images of the proposed cocktail bar. Image: Wilson/Paul

A statement by the Broughty Ferry-based architects said: “We were approached to design a new high-end cocktail bar within the heart of Broughty Ferry’s social area.

“We approached the design aiming to create a contemporary interpretation of a high-end cocktail bar inspired by historical speakeasies found in Soho, London.”

The former RBS branch on Brook Street.
The former RBS branch on Brook Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

RBS blamed the closure on a significant drop of more than 50% in personal customer transactions for the closure.

Despite councillors unanimously objecting to the closure, the bank shut on November 2 2023.

Much of the former bank’s features will be retained as a nod to the building’s past.

The architect’s statement continues: “The aim is to preserve as much of the old equipment as possible to portray a sense of history and use, providing additional character and quality to the overall experience.

“To achieve this, we have retained three of the existing safes, which will be on display throughout.

The new cocktail bar planned for the former RBS in Broughty Ferry
A seating area in the proposed bar. Image: Wilson/Paul

“Additionally, the former vault door will be removed from its hinges and relocated to the side of the VIP lounge as a display piece to the main bar area.”

Consultation for the planning application has begun, with a target determination date of March 5.

Conversation