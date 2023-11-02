Fight for Broughty Ferry bank ends as branch closes

The fight to save the RBS Broughty Ferry branch has come to an end with the bank shutting for good on Thursday.

The Brook Street branch closed at 1pm, despite a campaign to save it.

When the closure was announced bosses claimed there were just six personal customers using the bank on a regular basis.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has been fighting against the plan, saying the closure of the bank would be detrimental to residents of the area, particularly the elderly population.

Mr Duncan said: “I suppose the thing that upsets me the most is after RBS being in Broughty Ferry for many decades to suddenly out of the blue – with absolutely no consultation with customers, residents, or the likes of myself – say that they’re going to be closing.

“I think that’s disappointing to put it mildly.

“They haven’t been prepared to compromise; they haven’t been prepared to trial anything.

“At the end of the days if there was an award ceremony on the go for how not to look after communities and treat loyal customers – I think RBS would win it hands down.”

Councillors took fight to chief executive

RBS blamed a significant drop of more than 50% in transactions for personal customers.

But the banking giant has been accused of “gaming the numbers” to make them appear lower.

Councillors unanimously agreed to write to the chief executive for RBS – formally objecting to the closure of its Broughty Ferry bank.

However, Mr Duncan revealed this was also unsuccessful in delaying any closure.

Mr Duncan added: “I’m sad to say that the response came back in the negative, and that’s despite my motion gaining cross party support from all the councillors of all the parties.”

Councillor praised staff

Mr Duncan praised staff of the bank, hoping that those affected by the closure are looked after.

RBS did not respond when asked if staff were redeployed or made redundant.

Mr Duncan said: “I’ve heard nothing but praise for the actual staff in that branch and I do hope tRBS have looked after them properly – certainly in a better manner than they have looked after their customers.”

A spokesperson for RBS previously said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation.

“When we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online.

“We are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”