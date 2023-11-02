Fight for Broughty Ferry bank ends as branch closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fight for Broughty Ferry bank ends as branch closes

The branch on Brook Street ceased to operate from 1pm on Thursday.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Broughty Ferry RBS. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry RBS. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The fight to save the RBS Broughty Ferry branch has come to an end with the bank shutting for good on Thursday.

The Brook Street branch closed at 1pm, despite a campaign to save it.

When the closure was announced bosses claimed there were just six personal customers using the bank on a regular basis.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has been fighting against the plan, saying the closure of the bank would be detrimental to residents of the area, particularly the elderly population.

Councillor Craig Duncan outside the RBS branch in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Duncan said: “I suppose the thing that upsets me the most is after RBS being in Broughty Ferry for many decades to suddenly out of the blue – with absolutely no consultation with customers, residents, or the likes of myself – say that they’re going to be closing.

“I think that’s disappointing to put it mildly.

“They haven’t been prepared to compromise; they haven’t been prepared to trial anything.

“At the end of the days if there was an award ceremony on the go for how not to look after communities and treat loyal customers – I think RBS would win it hands down.”

Councillors took fight to chief executive

RBS blamed a significant drop of more than 50% in transactions for personal customers.

But the banking giant has been accused of “gaming the numbers” to make them appear lower.

Councillors unanimously agreed to write to the chief executive for RBS – formally objecting to the closure of its Broughty Ferry bank.

RBS Broughty Ferry bank. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, Mr Duncan revealed this was also unsuccessful in delaying any closure.

Mr Duncan added: “I’m sad to say that the response came back in the negative, and that’s despite my motion gaining cross party support from all the councillors of all the parties.”

Councillor praised staff

Mr Duncan praised staff of the bank, hoping that those affected by the closure are looked after.

RBS did not respond when asked if staff were redeployed or made redundant.

Mr Duncan said: “I’ve heard nothing but praise for the actual staff in that branch and I do hope tRBS have looked after them properly – certainly in a better manner than they have looked after their customers.”

RBS Broughty Ferry bank. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for RBS previously said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation.

“When we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online.

“We are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Conversation