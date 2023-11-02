Kirkton disorder: Locals have their say on solutions to anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Kirkton disorder: Locals have their say on solutions to anti-social behaviour

Dozens of readers commented after another evening of Halloween terror in Dundee.

By James Simpson
Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween night 2023.
Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Locals have reacted to another evening of Halloween chaos in Kirkton – but what is the solution?

Those living in and around Beauly Square watched as riot cops manned the streets in a night of terror that echoed events a year earlier.

For many, these scenes have become a common occurrence in the Dundee scheme – with some even downplaying Tuesday’s incidents.

What’s clear is a solution to tackling the root of the problem may never be found.

Dozens of readers commented on The Courier’s coverage, as the finger of blame for the cause of the troubles was fired off in multiple directions.

More unrest on the Kirkton streets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

On social media many, including the leader of Dundee City Council, questioned the roles of parents and guardians.

Others criticised the media for covering the events that played out on the local streets.

Lynne Anne said the area has faced these issues for decades.

She posted on Facebook: “This is Kirkton. Of course it would have happened without the media, nothing will change when it comes to Kirkton.

“Just look at what used to go on in the 80s when there was no media (coverage).”

Alison Dreads urged for action before someone is “killed”.

She commented: “Seriously this needs to be dealt with. They are young kids, adults need to help get this sorted or someone is going to be killed.”

Police officers watch the street fires in Kirkton
Police officers watch the street fires. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

‘Blaming people is easy. Finding the solution is not.’

Jerry48 questioned what the next steps were in tackling the problem as he questioned the parenting.

He said: “Poor parenting skills and lack of education.

“I am emphatically not blaming schools for this.

“They do their best in an atmosphere of relentless apathy from the children and their parents, all of whom have a totally negative attitude to education.

“Blaming people is easy.

“Finding the solution is not, and throwing money at the problem does not necessarily work.”

Youths targeting the empty house in Kirkton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Some believe social deprivation has sparked outbreaks of lawlessness in the local community.

Gadabout said: “Intergenerational problems are being exacerbated by less community and social support, fewer police, increasing deprivation and lack of opportunity all leading to outbreaks of lawlessness – we have seen this before.

“If the problems are not fixed this could carry on and on.”

Police Scotland confirmed no arrests or charges have been brought to those involved in this week’s events.

More from Dundee

Broughty Ferry RBS. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fight for Broughty Ferry bank ends as branch closes
Lochee Primary School, Donald Street.
Housing plans for former Lochee Primary School site given green-light
Pitkerro Care Centre in Dundee.
Dundee care home worker struck off after assaulting resident
police incident
Sword attacker freed on bail five times before drunken Dundee assault
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock (14178302x)
Police 'working to identify Rangers fans' after no arrests made during pyro chaos at…
Storm Ciaran brings more trains disruption to Dundee, Angus and Fife
Queues on the A90 during roadworks near Inchture on Thursday. Image: Supplied
A90 roadworks extended as drivers face more delays between Dundee and Perth
Scott Gall.
Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation
Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite, at the Edinburgh village. Image: Social Bite.
Dundee addiction recovery village could make city a 'pioneer' in tackling drug crisis
2
Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand with pyro during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee FC and Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park, on November 01, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland.
Dundee v Rangers play stopped by police after pyro from Gers end sets off…
6

Conversation