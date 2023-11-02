Kirkton disorder: Locals have their say on solutions to anti-social behaviour

Locals have reacted to another evening of Halloween chaos in Kirkton – but what is the solution?

Those living in and around Beauly Square watched as riot cops manned the streets in a night of terror that echoed events a year earlier.

For many, these scenes have become a common occurrence in the Dundee scheme – with some even downplaying Tuesday’s incidents.

What’s clear is a solution to tackling the root of the problem may never be found.

Dozens of readers commented on The Courier’s coverage, as the finger of blame for the cause of the troubles was fired off in multiple directions.

On social media many, including the leader of Dundee City Council, questioned the roles of parents and guardians.

Others criticised the media for covering the events that played out on the local streets.

Lynne Anne said the area has faced these issues for decades.

She posted on Facebook: “This is Kirkton. Of course it would have happened without the media, nothing will change when it comes to Kirkton.

“Just look at what used to go on in the 80s when there was no media (coverage).”

Alison Dreads urged for action before someone is “killed”.

She commented: “Seriously this needs to be dealt with. They are young kids, adults need to help get this sorted or someone is going to be killed.”

‘Blaming people is easy. Finding the solution is not.’

Jerry48 questioned what the next steps were in tackling the problem as he questioned the parenting.

He said: “Poor parenting skills and lack of education.

“I am emphatically not blaming schools for this.

“They do their best in an atmosphere of relentless apathy from the children and their parents, all of whom have a totally negative attitude to education.

“Blaming people is easy.

“Finding the solution is not, and throwing money at the problem does not necessarily work.”

Some believe social deprivation has sparked outbreaks of lawlessness in the local community.

Gadabout said: “Intergenerational problems are being exacerbated by less community and social support, fewer police, increasing deprivation and lack of opportunity all leading to outbreaks of lawlessness – we have seen this before.

“If the problems are not fixed this could carry on and on.”

Police Scotland confirmed no arrests or charges have been brought to those involved in this week’s events.