Home News Dundee

‘Whose kids are these?’ Council leader hits out at parents after more Kirkton chaos

John Alexander has branded those involved "morons".

By Andrew Robson
Riot police in Kirkton after fires were started. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Riot police in Kirkton after fires were started. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The leader of Dundee City Council has hit out at parents after another night of Halloween chaos in Kirkton.

About 50 youngsters took to the streets to set fires and smash up an empty house.

It came a year after riots saw police attacked with fireworks, a school vandalised and streets set alight.

On Tuesday, youths used bins to start more fires, set off fireworks and targeted an empty property in the Beauly Square area.

Riot police eventually moved in and dispersed the mob – as seen in these dramatic videos and pictures.

Council leader: Kirkton Halloween scenes ‘shameful’

Councillor John Alexander has now questioned the role parents are playing in preventing this kind of anti-social behaviour.

In a statement to The Courier, Mr Alexander said: “It’s shameful. As a parent, you also have to ask the question, whose kids are these?

“If you know your child is part of this then sadly, you’re part of the problem.

“Once again, a small group of roughly 50 has caused disruption, criminal damage and ugly scenes within our community.

“There can be no other description than moronic.”

Dundee council leader John Alexander
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
Youths set fires in the Kirkton area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The youths also attacked members of the media with stones.

Mr Alexander insists the actions of those involved do not represent people living in the Kirkton area.

He added: “Intelligence had suggested that there might be some issues, which is exactly why officers were stood up around the city.

“I’m grateful to Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, who have once again put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public.

Fire crews at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This makes me so incredibly angry and sad, because what’s the point of it?

“Those involved are, quite frankly, absolute morons and they do not reflect the thousands of residents in the area.”

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison, local policing commander for Tayside Division, said: “There is no justification for this behaviour, and it will not be tolerated.

Police working to identify those involved

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify everyone involved.

“The safety of our communities is our main priority, and I would like to reassure the public in that we continue to work closely with our multiagency partners during this Halloween and Bonfire period.

“We have specially trained colleagues from public order units to support our local policing teams when there is a risk of harm, such as fireworks being used recklessly, illegal bonfires and items being thrown.”

Last week, the force revealed that 33 people had been charged since the 2022 riots.

