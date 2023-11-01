Watch moment riot cops march on Kirkton as pictures and video capture chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Watch moment riot cops march on Kirkton as pictures and video capture chaos

Youths created another night of Halloween horror by setting fires and smashing up a house.

By Andrew Robson, Steve Brown & Lindsey Hamilton

This was the dramatic moment a huge team of riot police marched on Kirkton as the area was hit with a second year of Halloween chaos.

Dozens of youngsters started fires, set off fireworks and trashed an empty property on Tuesday night.

Members of the media were also targeted with stones thrown by the mob.

No one was injured, and police say work is continuing to identify those involved.

Council leader John Alexander has branded the actions of those involved “moronic”.

The Courier was at the scene to capture another dark night for Kirkton.

Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Videos: Steve Brown/Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Police stood by as youngsters gathered in the area – initially peacefully.
Police lined up their resources in preparation for any trouble.
Things soon escalated as the youths started fires.
Large flames were seen shooting from the road.
Large crowds gathered in the area.
The fires took hold just yards from houses.
One of the fires in Kirkton on Halloween.
A fire rages as youths look on.
The scenes were reminiscent of Halloween 2022.
The mob made their way into a nearby house.
Police in Kirkton on Halloween.
Officers lined up to make their move.
A squad of riot cops eventually moved in.
Riot officers in Kirkton during Halloween.
Officers carrying shields and helmets were deployed.
Police vans at the scene of the riots.
Police vans at the scene.
Police in Kirkton Dundee
Armed police moving in.
Cops look on in horror in Kirkton
Police arrived in large numbers.
Cops in Kirkton
Officers wore protective gear.
Police officers watch the street fires in Kirkton.
Police near one of the fires.
Streets were once again ablaze.
Emergency crews had to deal with several incidents.
A fire rages just yards from police.
A street was blocked by the flames.
Cops move through the flames.
Firefighters were eventually able to move in.
Fire crews were called to the scene.
One of the fires is put out.
Riot police helped protect firefighters.
Officers inspect the damage.
Emergency services in Kirkton Dundee
Emergency services at the scene after the mob had dispersed.
Police returning to their vans after the Halloween chaos in Kirkton.
Police returning to their vans after a night of chaos.

More from Dundee

Riot police in Kirkton after fires were started. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Whose kids are these?' Council leader hits out at parents after more Kirkton chaos
3
lottery balls 3d rendering of lottery balls
Sneak thief who stole Dundee woman's bingo winnings jailed
An artist impression of the Dundee Recovery Village. Image: Social Bite.
'World-leading' £1.9m addiction recovery village planned for Dundee
4
Fires in Kirkton on October 31 2023.
Riot police descend on Kirkton as Halloween trouble flares again
Thomas Hill
Student's carbon monoxide poisoning death in Angus Glens was avoidable, sheriff rules
Police remained at the scene of the car fire in Dundee
Emergency services tackle deliberate car fire on St Fillans Road in Dundee
Hawkhill assault
Man left with serious facial injury after attack at Dundee taxi rank
Ryan Byrne did not appear for sentencing.
Dundee sex attacker skips sentencing, citing poor mental health
New rules came into force for short-term lets including Airbnbs on October 1. Image: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Dozens apply for licences to run short-term lets in Dundee - is your street…
Western Gateway/South Gray image
Western Gateway: Fresh doubt over promised school as Dundee City Council fails to secure…

Conversation