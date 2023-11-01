Dundee Watch moment riot cops march on Kirkton as pictures and video capture chaos Youths created another night of Halloween horror by setting fires and smashing up a house. By Andrew Robson, Steve Brown & Lindsey Hamilton November 1 2023, 9.25am Share Watch moment riot cops march on Kirkton as pictures and video capture chaos Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4799956/kirkton-halloween-chaos-pictures/ Copy Link 1 comment This was the dramatic moment a huge team of riot police marched on Kirkton as the area was hit with a second year of Halloween chaos. Dozens of youngsters started fires, set off fireworks and trashed an empty property on Tuesday night. Members of the media were also targeted with stones thrown by the mob. No one was injured, and police say work is continuing to identify those involved. Council leader John Alexander has branded the actions of those involved “moronic”. The Courier was at the scene to capture another dark night for Kirkton. Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Videos: Steve Brown/Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson Police stood by as youngsters gathered in the area – initially peacefully. Police lined up their resources in preparation for any trouble. Things soon escalated as the youths started fires. Large flames were seen shooting from the road. Large crowds gathered in the area. The fires took hold just yards from houses. A fire rages as youths look on. The scenes were reminiscent of Halloween 2022. The mob made their way into a nearby house. Officers lined up to make their move. A squad of riot cops eventually moved in. Officers carrying shields and helmets were deployed. Police vans at the scene. Armed police moving in. Police arrived in large numbers. Officers wore protective gear. Police near one of the fires. Streets were once again ablaze. Emergency crews had to deal with several incidents. A fire rages just yards from police. A street was blocked by the flames. Cops move through the flames. Firefighters were eventually able to move in. One of the fires is put out. Riot police helped protect firefighters. Officers inspect the damage. Emergency services at the scene after the mob had dispersed. Police returning to their vans after a night of chaos.
Conversation