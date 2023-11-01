Watch moment riot cops march on Kirkton as pictures and video capture chaos

This was the dramatic moment a huge team of riot police marched on Kirkton as the area was hit with a second year of Halloween chaos.

Dozens of youngsters started fires, set off fireworks and trashed an empty property on Tuesday night.

Members of the media were also targeted with stones thrown by the mob.

No one was injured, and police say work is continuing to identify those involved.

Council leader John Alexander has branded the actions of those involved “moronic”.

The Courier was at the scene to capture another dark night for Kirkton.

Images: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Videos: Steve Brown/Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson