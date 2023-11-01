Body found near Friarton Bridge in Perth as missing man’s family informed

A body has been found near the Friarton Bridge in Perth after a search for a missing man.

A police helicopter and coastguard teams were involved in the search after concern was raised on Monday afternoon.

The search resumed on Tuesday after nothing was found initially.

But police have now confirmed a body has been recovered.

The identity has still to be formally confirmed, but the family of a missing man from West Lothian have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10am on Tuesday, the body of a man was discovered near the Friarton Bridge, Perth.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of Michael Hare who is missing from Bathgate have been informed.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”