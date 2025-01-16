Tayside accountancy firm takes on 47 new trainees for 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside accountancy firm takes on 47 new trainees for 2025

EQ Accountants received more than 150 applications for their graduate and in-house training schemes.

By Paul Malik
Nafeesa Amjad and Jack Campbell, who have joined EQ Accountants as trainees. Image: EQ Accountants
Nafeesa Amjad and Jack Campbell, who have joined EQ Accountants as trainees. Image: EQ Accountants

Tayside accountants EQ has hired 47 eager trainees over the last year as the company continues its impressive growth trajectory.

And more than 150 young would-be number crunchers applied to join the company described by bosses as a “record number”.

EQ is still happy to hear from prospective accountants, adding “the door is still open” for those looking to progress their career.

It follows a merger in the middle of last year, which saw the Tayside and Fife firm take on 80 new staff following the acquisition of Edinburgh accountancy Douglas Home & Co.

The recruits, a combination of school leavers and university graduates, bring EQ’s team total to 244 professionals across 11 offices.

EQ hires 47 trainees

More than half of the recruits have taken on work-based training programmes with EQ, earning a salary while learning, instead of attending college or university.

Nafeesa Amjad joined the Forfar office as a trainee after sitting her Higher exams in 5th year.

She said: “I chose the trainee accountant route because I wanted to gain practical experience while working towards my qualification.

“I wasn’t too keen on the idea of going to university. I first heard about EQ from my teacher at school and decided to apply.

“At my interview, I learned about the training and the level of study support available, and that’s exactly what I was looking for—practical experience alongside a qualification.”

Jack Campbell joined as part of the EQ graduate apprentice programme, which put him through university while working and earning a wage.

“I left school at 18 with the grades to go to university, but I didn’t want to get into student loan debt.

“Instead, I enrolled in the graduate apprenticeship programme at Robert Gordon University, which allows me to earn a degree while gaining full-time work experience.

“The program is an excellent route for anyone hoping to be an accountant because it allows you to apply technical theory to real-life situations through workplace learning. Plus, completing the degree gives you exemptions from many ICAS exams.”

‘Door still open’ at EQ Accountants

Following the success of EQ’s recruitment drive, applications have reopened and the firm is looking to take on even more graduates and trainees.

EQ chief executive Craig Nicol said: “We firmly believe that the future of EQ lies in the hands of the young professionals we invest in today.

Craig Nicol, chief executive of EQ Accountants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“By nurturing the skills and potential of these graduates and apprentices, we are ensuring the continued success and innovation that sets EQ Accountants apart.

“Our door is still open for enthusiastic individuals who want to join a dynamic firm like EQ.

“Whether you’re a school leaver or graduate, this is an exciting time to start your career with us.”

More from Business

The Airlie Arms has been bought. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee pub once popular with football fans sold to businessman
The couple have been together since they were 15
Fife couple who've been together since they were 15 take over Earlsferry pub
Glencadam Distillery is owned by Angus Dundee Distillers.
Angus Dundee Distillers post almost £20m turnover drop
Dundee Rep theatre.
Dundee Rep in £667,000 loss as theatre warns of funding shortfall
2
The Tayberry sign.
Dundee's Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss
Gordon Delaney and Joe Diamond, founders of Pitreavie Packaging.
Fife company founded by friends acquired in £18 million deal
The Ship Inn, Limekilns, Dunfermline.
200-year-old west Fife pub featured in Robert Louis Stevenson novel for sale
Clare Lyall and Abigail Gibson, who own CLAN Financial Solutions Image: Supplied.
Meet mother-daughter team behind Broughty Ferry's CLAN Financial Solutions
J&D Wilkie's former Gairie Works sit opposite the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
What now for historic Kirrie factories after textile firm Wilkie announces shock Dundee move?
Bill Henry
Firm founded by retired Fife grandad nets multi-million-pound investment for cancer fight

Conversation