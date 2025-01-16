Tayside accountancy firm takes on 47 new trainees for 2025

Tayside accountants EQ has hired 47 eager trainees over the last year as the company continues its impressive growth trajectory.

And more than 150 young would-be number crunchers applied to join the company described by bosses as a “record number”.

EQ is still happy to hear from prospective accountants, adding “the door is still open” for those looking to progress their career.

It follows a merger in the middle of last year, which saw the Tayside and Fife firm take on 80 new staff following the acquisition of Edinburgh accountancy Douglas Home & Co.

The recruits, a combination of school leavers and university graduates, bring EQ’s team total to 244 professionals across 11 offices.

EQ hires 47 trainees

More than half of the recruits have taken on work-based training programmes with EQ, earning a salary while learning, instead of attending college or university.

Nafeesa Amjad joined the Forfar office as a trainee after sitting her Higher exams in 5th year.

She said: “I chose the trainee accountant route because I wanted to gain practical experience while working towards my qualification.

“I wasn’t too keen on the idea of going to university. I first heard about EQ from my teacher at school and decided to apply.

“At my interview, I learned about the training and the level of study support available, and that’s exactly what I was looking for—practical experience alongside a qualification.”

Jack Campbell joined as part of the EQ graduate apprentice programme, which put him through university while working and earning a wage.

“I left school at 18 with the grades to go to university, but I didn’t want to get into student loan debt.

“Instead, I enrolled in the graduate apprenticeship programme at Robert Gordon University, which allows me to earn a degree while gaining full-time work experience.

“The program is an excellent route for anyone hoping to be an accountant because it allows you to apply technical theory to real-life situations through workplace learning. Plus, completing the degree gives you exemptions from many ICAS exams.”

‘Door still open’ at EQ Accountants

Following the success of EQ’s recruitment drive, applications have reopened and the firm is looking to take on even more graduates and trainees.

EQ chief executive Craig Nicol said: “We firmly believe that the future of EQ lies in the hands of the young professionals we invest in today.

“By nurturing the skills and potential of these graduates and apprentices, we are ensuring the continued success and innovation that sets EQ Accountants apart.

“Our door is still open for enthusiastic individuals who want to join a dynamic firm like EQ.

“Whether you’re a school leaver or graduate, this is an exciting time to start your career with us.”