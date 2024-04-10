Tayside and Fife accountants EQ add 80 staff with merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside and Fife accountants EQ add 80 staff with merger

EQ has set aggressive growth targets to increase its sales from £11m to £33m within five years.

By Rob McLaren
Craig Nicol, chief executive of EQ Accountants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife-based accountants EQ will add 80 staff through a merger which expands its geographical footprint.

EQ – which has offices in Dundee, Forfar and Glenrothes – said the deal with Douglas Home & Co is the first step to the business tripling its turnover in the next five years.

Douglas Home & Co has 10 offices in Edinburgh, southern Scotland and the north of England.

It has annual sales of around £5 million and will rebrand as EQ as part of the deal.

EQ boss on accountants merger makes sense

EQ’s aggressive growth ambitions follows selling a majority stake to private equity business Sumer last year.

EQ chief executive Craig Nicol described why the merger with the accountants was attractive.

He said: “The geography was important to us – we see Edinburgh as a real growth area for us.

Some of EQ’s workforce from its City Quay offices in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“They also have a similar client base around the Borders and in the north of England.

“We realised when we sat down with that they had a similar culture and outlook on looking after clients with the same appetite for growth as well.

“We are delighted to do the deal. We are bringing on board 80 people and £5m of turnover into the larger EQ business.”

EQ hope for more acquisitions

Mr Nicol, who was previously managing partner at Thorntons before joining EQ last year, said funding is in place to do more acquisitions.

He previously said he hopes to grow EQ from turnover of £11m to £33m within five years.

“We are hoping to do a smaller deal in the summer,” he said.

“We’ve still got a number of conversations ongoing which are progressing well.

“The three pillars we are looking at for acquisitions are extending our geographical reach, adding a new specialism we don’t have at the moment and looking at businesses where the partners are looking to retire.”

Douglas Home & Co history

Douglas Home & Co has delivered accountancy support for more than four decades. Its strong agricultural client base, mirrors EQ’s roster.

The firm’s managing director Darren Thomson, who will become a partner in EQ, said: “We’re incredibly motivated about the journey ahead, knowing that our shared dedication to service excellence and putting clients first will ensure a smooth transition.

“This collaboration isn’t just about growth. It’s about ensuring our clients continue to receive exceptional service without any disruptions, while also paving the way for exciting new opportunities.”

