St Andrews drink-drive student fined despite sheriff’s fear ‘mummy and daddy’ will pay penalty

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith queried whether Gina Feichtinger would foot the bill for her drink-drive folly.

By Ciaran Shanks
St Andrews student Gina Feichtinger leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Gina Feichtinger leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A university student from St Andrews was fined for drink-driving despite a sheriff’s reservations “mummy and daddy” will pay the penalty.

Gina Feichtinger was almost three times the drink-drive limit when she was caught trying to move her car after an event.

She aroused the suspicions of police in the town due to the nature of her driving on March 9 this year.

Feichtinger, originally from Leichtenstein, was driving her Mini Cooper on Church Street but when she stopped, it prevented other vehicles from passing.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “It remained there for a few moments before moving off.

“Officers indicated for it to pull over to check everything was okay.

“The driver of the vehicle, now the accused, identified herself.

“It was apparent from her eyes and the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle that she may be intoxicated.”

St Andrews student financially supported by ‘mummy and daddy’

The 20-year-old, of the town‘s Abbey Walk, admitted driving with excess alcohol (58mics/ 22).

Solicitor David Duncan said: “She was volunteering at a student event during the day and at the conclusion of the event, there was drink taken by various parties involved.

“At that stage, she realised if she was going to be partaking in alcohol, she would have to leave her car overnight, which was her intention.

“Unfortunately, where she had parked earlier did not allow for that.

“She realised the car was in the wrong place to park but what she should have realised is that she wasn’t fit to move it.”

Mr Duncan said geography and sustainable development student Feichtinger was supported financially by her parents, to which Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith responded: “So mummy and daddy will be paying the fine?

“She could do unpaid work to atone rather than have her parents pay her financial penalty.”

The sheriff was dissuaded by Mr Duncan and Feichtinger was fined £600 after being banned from driving for 12 months.

