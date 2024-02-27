Tayside and Fife accountancy firm EQ plans series of acquisitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside and Fife accountancy firm EQ plans series of acquisitions

External investment means EQ has funds to acquire other firms as part of an aggressive growth strategy.

By Rob McLaren
EQ chief executive Craig Nicol and chief operating officer Caroline McKenna outside the accountancy firm's Dundee offices at City Quay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EQ chief executive Craig Nicol and chief operating officer Caroline McKenna outside the accountancy firm's Dundee offices at City Quay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

EQ Accountants is planning several acquisitions as the company seeks to triple its turnover.

EQ – which has offices in Dundee, Glenrothes and Forfar – recently sold a majority stake in the business to Sumer.

Private equity-backed Sumer has bought into nine accountancy firms across Britain, with a combined turnover of around £100 million, in the past year.

As part of the investment, for an undisclosed sum, funds are also available for EQ to acquire other companies.

EQ acquisitions plan to triple turnover

Former Thorntons managing partner Craig Nicol joined EQ as a non-executive board advisor in August 2022 and was appointed chief executive in November.

He is hopeful EQ, which employs 133 staff, could acquire four firms in the next two years.

In five years, he wants the turnover of the business to triple from £11m to £33m.

He said: “The co-founder of Sumer, Warren Mead, is ex-KPMG and he and a couple of colleagues started looking at who is championing the SME sector in the UK.

“They decided the champions were the strong regional accountancy practices.

“They wanted to invest in quality regional businesses. We had discussions with them for a year to get the investment over the line.

Craig Nicol, chief executive of EQ Accountants, is hoping to make several acquisitions. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There is capital available to allow us to buy other accountancy businesses. We want to acquire businesses that are local SME champions.”

Mr Nicol said the acquisition targets are firms operating along the east coast, from the Borders to the north.

He said attractive firms are ones that could add specialisms, new geography or whose partners are looking to retire.

“We are already in at least three conversations at different stages of negotiation,” he said from the firm’s City Quay offices.

“I think with a fair wind we will acquire at least two businesses this year and at least another two businesses in 2025.”

Importance of culture and talent

Meanwhile, EQ is also looking to invest in its own staff in a competitive marketplace for talent.

Caroline McKenna – who formerly owned Dundee volunteering platform Social Good Connect – was appointed chief operating officer last October.

She is working on developing an employee shares incentive scheme and will lead the integration of companies EQ acquires.

She said: “We are restructuring the teams to make sure they are fit for growth.

“It’s tough to get young people coming through and staying in an accountancy practice.

“We are also looking at policies such as share incentives to attract and retain staff.

Some of the EQ Accountants staff members. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Craig and I have a very positive working relationship with different skills that complement each other.

“We challenge each other on the right things to do but for both of us it’s always about people and culture and make sure people enjoy their work.”

Mr Nicol admits the growth targets are ambitious but is confident in the EQ team to deliver.

He adds: “Trebling the turnover in five years is not an easy target I think it’s achievable. We are already seeing opportunities in the marketplace.

“With the group of people we have here and the infrastructure Caroline is building we will be ready to facilitate that growth.”

