Past Times

Paul McCartney is headline act as picture gallery takes us back to Dundee in 1975

We go back in time and delve into our archive for a glimpse of what life was like in Dundee in 1975. Graeme Strachan
A bonnie baby competition at Camperdown Park in June 1975.
A bonnie baby competition at Camperdown Park in June 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

These photographs capture life in Dundee 50 years ago.

It was a time of great change in 1975.

Dundee Corporation had given way to Tayside Regional Council.

Dundee’s Victorian-era Central Bath House was demolished and the landscape altered dramatically when the unpopular multi-storey Tayside House was completed.

In 1975 a pint of beer would have cost you 28p.

The average house price was £9,179.

Construction of a shopping mall started following the demolition of the old Wellgate.

Paul McCartney and Wings performed at the Caird Hall.

That year also saw Jaws, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and The Return of the Pink Panther being among the most popular films locally at the box office.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Flooding in Albert Square

a van dries by as a man tries to clear a choked drain during the flooding in Dundee in 1975.
A man trying to clear a choked drain during the flooding. Image: DC Thomson.

Heavy rain brought flooding in Albert Square in February 1975.

Traffic passing drenched people on the pavement as water sprayed up from wheels.

Later in the day workmen drained away the flood water.

Blood donors

a row of people lying on beds for blood donation at the Marryat Hall, Dundee, in January 1975.
Blood donation at the Marryat Hall in January 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the blood donors who answered the call by the Blood Transfusion Service at the Marryat Hall in March 1975.

It took about 10 minutes, followed by a cup of tea.

Glass bottles were replaced by the disposable plastic bags we know today from 1975, which allowed far wider and more convenient blood distribution.

Vince and Eleanor Chalmers

Smiling Vince and Eleanor Chalmers hold guitars
Vince and Eleanor Chalmers were in tune in January 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

Vince and Eleanor Chalmers were a husband and wife singing duo.

The pair had met at the Empress ballroom in Dundee before marrying in 1957.

In later life the couple would run V&E Chalmers Guitar Centre, first in King Street and later in Albert Street.

Ninewells Hospital

A group of volunteers at Ninewells Hospital sitting on chairs
Volunteers at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

A group of volunteers helping out at Ninewells Hospital in March 1975.

The proposal for a new hospital in the city was first mooted in 1960 and final permission was accepted by parliament in February 1962.

Patients started being admitted to the new facility on January 31 1974 and the hospital was officially opened by the Queen Mother on October 23 1974.

Bin strike

Jim Anderson, George Neil and Tom Mullen throwing rubbish in the back of a bin lorry
Jim Anderson, George Neil and Tom Mullen working hard. Image: DC Thomson.

Binmen were back at work in Dundee in April 1975.

More than 40 Dundee bin lorry drivers were involved in the stoppage in support of colleagues in Glasgow who walked out in a bid for more pay.

The strike led to piles of rubbish across the city.

Barrack Street Museum

a man holds the bike steady while pupils get the chance to try a 150-year-old penny farthing
Pupils beside the bike in April 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

St Fergus School pupils get the chance to try a 150-year-old penny farthing for size in April 1975 at the Barrack Street Museum.

Barrack Street Museum was designed by James Thomson and completed in 1909 as the Ward Road Branch Public Library and Central Reading Rooms.

It is now home to the McManus collections unit.

Dundee Central Baths

a man looks on as a digger gets to work on the half-demolished building
Diggers get to work in May 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

Swimming baths were an integral part of Dundee’s dockland for 165 years.

A committee was formed in 1844 to raise money for the creation of public baths, which opened in 1848 and became an immediate success.

Dundee Central Baths were demolished in May 1975 after being replaced with the Dundee Swimming and Leisure Centre which opened in 1974.

Swannie Ponds

people on the putting green at Dundee's Swannie Ponds in May 1975
Putting green at the Swannie Ponds in May 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

Springtime golfers putting near the Swannie Ponds in May 1975.

Swannie Ponds – or Stobsmuir Ponds to give it its Sunday name – were constructed to supply the city with water following the Dundee Water Act of 1845.

The ponds fell out of use as reservoirs in the 1870s and proved popular for boating from the 1920s onwards – the play park and putting green followed.

Margaret Thatcher

a woman looks on as Margaret Thatcher inspects Lord Provost Charles Farquhar's chain of office
Lord Provost Charles Farquhar and Margaret Thatcher in May 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

Margaret Thatcher admired the engraving of Dundee Lord Provost Charles Farquhar’s chain of office in May 1975.

She was leader of the Conservative Party when she visited Dundee.

Mrs Thatcher became UK prime minister in May 1979.

Caird Park cycle race

six entrants in a schoolboy cycle race round a bend at Dundee's Caird Park in June 1975.
Schoolboy cycle race at Caird Park in June 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

A battle on the bend in June 1975.

The 880-yard schoolboys’ race was taking place at Caird Park Stadium.

Does anyone know who crossed the finish line first?

Wellgate redevelopment

construction work in progress at the Wellgate development in June 1975.
Work in progress at the Wellgate development in June 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

The demolition of the Wellgate area began in 1972 and well-known shops in the lower half of the Dundee street were knocked down in the name of progress.

The first model of the proposed Wellgate development was unveiled in 1973 with construction work starting in 1975.

The Wellgate shopping centre opened on April 4 1978.

Dundee Canine Club

Isobel Gibbon and Elizabeth Scott with the dogs.
Isobel Gibbon and Elizabeth Scott with the dogs. Image: DC Thomson.

These two Afghan hounds were being showcased at the Dundee Canine Club Show in St Salvador’s Hall in June 1975.

Isobel Gibbon is with Zara and Elizabeth Scott is with Kashif.

Did they win best in show?

Union of South Africa

The engine pulls in to Tay Bridge Station, as a crowd lines the platform
The engine pulls in to Tay Bridge Station. Image: DC Thomson.

Enthusiasts get a close look at the A4 Pacific Steam Locomotive No 60009, Union of South Africa, at Tay Bridge Station in 1975.

She was on a special rail tour organised by the Locomotive Club of Great Britain.

But the engine was eventually stopped in its tracks in 2021 due to a boiler issue – just months shy of its 85th anniversary and scheduled retirement in 2022.

Kingsway Rink

workers busy installing a new £70,000 floor at Kingsway Rink.
Work well under way at Kingsway Rink in August 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

Time for a Diet Coke break?

Shirtless workers were busy installing a new £70,000 floor at Kingsway Rink.

The complex was demolished in 1992 after being sold for £2m to make way for a William Low supermarket, despite an annexe for curling being added in 1984.

Paul McCartney and Wings

Paul McCartney and the band on stage in Dundee during their Wings over the World tour.
McCartney and the band perform during their Wings over the World tour. Image: DC Thomson.

Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney performed at the Caird Hall with Wings in September 1975 as part of the band’s Wings Over the World tour.

The set list featured material from Wings’ best-selling studios albums as well as some of McCartney’s compositions from the Beatles era.

The Evening Telegraph review following the Caird Hall date on September 23 1975 said the gig “must rank as one of the best shows on Tayside for some time”.

Aside from McCartney, the line-up of Wings included his wife Linda, Denny Laine, Jimmy McCulloch and Joe English.

It is the final image in our 1975 gallery.

Did they awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

