Do you remember the Kingsway ice rink before its demolition 30 years ago? Skaters had enjoyed their last go round and the Dundee-Angus ice rink became rubble after the bulldozers revved up in June 1992. By Graeme Strachan June 21 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 21 2022, 11.44am The Kingsway rink was reduced to a shell when the bulldozers took it down over a two-year period. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times There’s no place like Arbroath: Judy Garland’s journey from Angus to Oz June 22 2022 Past Times The Crescent: Dundee author reunites with long-lost relatives thanks to book series June 20 20220 Premium Content Past Times John Buchan: Perth Thirty-Nine Steps author who inspired James Bond and Alfred Hitchcock June 20 20220 More from The Courier Offshore worker from Fife who assaulted police given unpaid work Callum Davidson: ‘I do like a back 4 as well, so this season we might change it a bit more’ Listen: The Courier Daily — Tayside and Fife’s essential morning news briefing Minecraft in school: How the best-selling video game replaces pencil and paper in the classroom Perth owner admits neglect after skeletal horse put to sleep Premium Content Perthshire Hermitage ramblers rail against ‘prison camp’ bridge on closed path