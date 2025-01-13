200-year-old west Fife pub featured in Robert Louis Stevenson novel for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

200-year-old west Fife pub featured in Robert Louis Stevenson novel for sale

The Ship Inn in Limekilns, near Dunfermline, boasts beautiful views over the Firth of Forth.

By Neil Henderson
The Ship Inn, Limekilns, Dunfermline.
The Ship Inn in Limekilns near Dunfermline. Image: Stutter and Parker

A 200-year-old west Fife pub that featured in a Robert Louis Stevenson novel has been put up for sale.

The Ship Inn in Limekilns, near Dunfermline, has hit the market for offers over £535,000.

The pub – which boasts beautiful views over the Firth of Forth – is said to have been fictitiously visited by David Balfour and Alan Breck in the novel Kidnapped, before they crossed the Forth in a rowing boat.

According to agent Strutt and Parker, The Ship Inn is a profitable business comprising a pub and restaurant on the ground floor and living accommodation to the rear and on the upper floors.

Pub looks directly out onto the Firth of Forth.
The Ship Inn in Limelinks looks directly out onto the Firth of Forth. Image: Stutter and Parker
An aerial view of Limekilns and the Firth of Forth.
An aerial view of Limekilns and the Firth of Forth. Image: Stutter and Parker
Cosy pub bar.
The cosy bar area. Image: Stutter and Parker
Another view of the pub bar.
The pub is said to be profitable. Image: Stutter and Parker
Restaurant area caters for up to 40 diners.
The restaurant can cater for up to 40 diners. Image: Stutter and Parker
Commercial kitchen.
The commercial kitchen. Image: Stutter and Parker

The pub was last put up for sale in 2019 when it was taken over by its current owners.

The business has a cosy bar area and offers home-cooked meals and traditional pub fayre for up to 40 covers.

The Ship Inn also receives plenty of tourist trade thanks to the filming of the Outlander TV series in nearby Culross.

The owners’ living accommodation attached to the pub is described as “highly unusual” for a business of this type and, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it could suit a family.

Living room.
The living room of the owners’ accommodation. Image: Stutter and Parker
Another view of the large living room.
A dining area. Image: Stutter and Parker
Modern fitted kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Stutter and Parker
Double bedroom.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Stutter and Parker
The living accommodation boasts three bathrooms.
The living accommodation boasts three bathrooms. Image: Stutter and Parker

It also benefits from a “sizeable” private garden which is stepped onto a steep terrace, along with a private decked area.

The listing from Strutt and Parker says: “The business is currently run under management, led by an experienced back and front of house team.

“The business would certainly appeal to a chef/food operator.”

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Dunfermline house prices rose by 30% over the last year as the city rides a “wave of popularity”.

