200-year-old west Fife pub featured in Robert Louis Stevenson novel for sale

A 200-year-old west Fife pub that featured in a Robert Louis Stevenson novel has been put up for sale.

The Ship Inn in Limekilns, near Dunfermline, has hit the market for offers over £535,000.

The pub – which boasts beautiful views over the Firth of Forth – is said to have been fictitiously visited by David Balfour and Alan Breck in the novel Kidnapped, before they crossed the Forth in a rowing boat.

According to agent Strutt and Parker, The Ship Inn is a profitable business comprising a pub and restaurant on the ground floor and living accommodation to the rear and on the upper floors.

The pub was last put up for sale in 2019 when it was taken over by its current owners.

The business has a cosy bar area and offers home-cooked meals and traditional pub fayre for up to 40 covers.

The Ship Inn also receives plenty of tourist trade thanks to the filming of the Outlander TV series in nearby Culross.

The owners’ living accommodation attached to the pub is described as “highly unusual” for a business of this type and, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, it could suit a family.

It also benefits from a “sizeable” private garden which is stepped onto a steep terrace, along with a private decked area.

The listing from Strutt and Parker says: “The business is currently run under management, led by an experienced back and front of house team.

“The business would certainly appeal to a chef/food operator.”

