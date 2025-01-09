Dunfermline house prices rise by 30% as city ‘rides wave of popularity’

House prices in Dunfermline have risen by 30% as the city “rides a wave of popularity”, according to property experts.

Analysis by ESPC shows the average home in Dunfermline has risen to £230,233 in the last 12 months – up 29.3%.

That was just higher than the regional average of £286,017.

It comes amid a “continuation of strong demand”, as the city boasts the most sales from October to December for the Fife, Edinburgh, Lothians and Borders area.

Despite the price rise, Dunfermline still offered the most affordable property type on the market, with one-bedroom flats selling for £96,447 on average.

Dunfermline property offers ‘strong appeal’ for house buyers

Dunfermline also had the highest number of property listings in the region, up by nearly a third from the previous year.

Meanwhile, ESPC says two-bedroom homes in Dunfermline were among the fastest-selling property types.

Typically, these properties were snapped up by buyers in just nine days – four days quicker when compared to the same time the previous year.

Elsewhere, west Fife and Kinross prices rose by 17.5% year-on-year to £229,004.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “Once again, Dunfermline and the east of Edinburgh both appear to offer the strongest appeal for buyers, with extremely active markets in both of these locations.

It comes as the average selling price in Dundee, Angus and north Fife rose by more than 10% last year.