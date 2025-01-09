Dunfermline house prices rise by 30% as city ‘rides wave of popularity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline house prices rise by 30% as city ‘rides wave of popularity’

Two-bedroom homes in the Fife city were among the fastest-selling property types.

By Andrew Robson
A Victoria Street home sold in November,
A Victoria Street home sold in November, Image: Right Move

House prices in Dunfermline have risen by 30% as the city “rides a wave of popularity”, according to property experts.

Analysis by ESPC shows the average home in Dunfermline has risen to £230,233 in the last 12 months – up 29.3%.

That was just higher than the regional average of £286,017.

It comes amid a “continuation of strong demand”, as the city boasts the most sales from October to December for the Fife, Edinburgh, Lothians and Borders area.

Despite the price rise, Dunfermline still offered the most affordable property type on the market, with one-bedroom flats selling for £96,447 on average.

Dunfermline property offers ‘strong appeal’ for house buyers

Dunfermline also had the highest number of property listings in the region, up by nearly a third from the previous year.

Meanwhile, ESPC says two-bedroom homes in Dunfermline were among the fastest-selling property types.

Typically, these properties were snapped up by buyers in just nine days – four days quicker when compared to the same time the previous year.

A For Sale sign in a garden of a terraced house, with Dunfermline house prices on the rise
The study was conducted by ESPC. Image: ESPC

Elsewhere, west Fife and Kinross prices rose by 17.5% year-on-year to £229,004.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “Once again, Dunfermline and the east of Edinburgh both appear to offer the strongest appeal for buyers, with extremely active markets in both of these locations.

“If you’re thinking of buying or selling a home in Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife or the Borders, contact your local ESPC solicitor estate agent for the most up-to-date information and local market insights.”

It comes as the average selling price in Dundee, Angus and north Fife rose by more than 10% last year.

