Stirling man tasered during city railway station chaos

A Stirling man who had to be tasered twice after jumping onto train tracks at the railway station has been jailed for 140 days.

Justin Jefferson began throwing rocks from the railway’s “ballast” layer at the platform and buildings of Stirling station.

When officers from the British Transport Police were called he refused to come off the lines and was tasered.

Fiscal depute Amy Clyne told Stirling Sheriff Court the incident happened at around 11am on June 25 last year.

She said: “Witness McGuigan was on the platform and became aware of a person who had jumped onto the live lines.

“She shouted to him. Witnesses Gregory and Lindsey (Scotrail staff) went to ascertain what the commotion was and noticed the accused on the railway.

“He was running up and down the track.

“Witness McGuigan attempted to engage with their accused but he then picked up pieces of ballast from the line and started throwing them onto the platform where people were standing.

“He also struck windows and a building, causing them to smash.

“Witness McGuigan called police.”

Tasered

The fiscal continued: “Police attended and shouted at the accused to remove himself from the line.

“The accused ignored this and continued to throw pieces of ballast from the railway line.

“Police deployed a taser, striking the accused on the body.

“Initially the accused has fallen to the ground and PC Clelland went onto the railway lines.

“The accused began struggling with him, which resulted in the officer re-energising his teaser and deploying it for a second time.”

She said Jefferson caused £800 of damage.

More jail time

His defence agent said Jefferson is currently serving a custodial sentence for another matter.

She said: “He’s sorry and remorseful for the way he appears before the court.”

She said he intended to seek help for substance and alcohol misuse while behind bars.

Jefferson, of Colquhoun Street, admitted culpably and recklessly climbing on the live rail lines at Stirling station.

He further admitted resisting a police officer.

He will have the time added to his existing prison sentence.

