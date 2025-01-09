Stirling man tasered during city railway station chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling man tasered during city railway station chaos

Justin Jefferson jumped onto the live lines and began hurling rocks at Stirling station.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Stirling railway station
Stirling railway station. Image: Office of Road and Rail

A Stirling man who had to be tasered twice after jumping onto train tracks at the railway station has been jailed for 140 days.

Justin Jefferson began throwing rocks from the railway’s “ballast” layer at the platform and buildings of Stirling station.

When officers from the British Transport Police were called he refused to come off the lines and was tasered.

Fiscal depute Amy Clyne told Stirling Sheriff Court the incident happened at around 11am on June 25 last year.

She said: “Witness McGuigan was on the platform and became aware of a person who had jumped onto the live lines.

“She shouted to him. Witnesses Gregory and Lindsey (Scotrail staff) went to ascertain what the commotion was and noticed the accused on the railway.

“He was running up and down the track.

“Witness McGuigan attempted to engage with their accused but he then picked up pieces of ballast from the line and started throwing them onto the platform where people were standing.

“He also struck windows and a building, causing them to smash.

“Witness McGuigan called police.”

Tasered

The fiscal continued: “Police attended and shouted at the accused to remove himself from the line.

“The accused ignored this and continued to throw pieces of ballast from the railway line.

“Police deployed a taser, striking the accused on the body.

“Initially the accused has fallen to the ground and PC Clelland went onto the railway lines.

“The accused began struggling with him, which resulted in the officer re-energising his teaser and deploying it for a second time.”

She said Jefferson caused £800 of damage.

More jail time

His defence agent said Jefferson is currently serving a custodial sentence for another matter.

She said: “He’s sorry and remorseful for the way he appears before the court.”

She said he intended to seek help for substance and alcohol misuse while behind bars.

Jefferson, of Colquhoun Street, admitted culpably and recklessly climbing on the live rail lines at Stirling station.

He further admitted resisting a police officer.

He will have the time added to his existing prison sentence.

