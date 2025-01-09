Drivers face SIX months of new road rules at Arbroath harbour in £14m Place for Everyone project

Drivers have been warned of new road rules at Arbroath harbour in the next major step towards completion of the town’s £14 million active travel scheme.

And it will mean six months of disruption at the marina entrance on the Place for Everyone project.

The harbour roundabout is being replaced with a lights-controlled junction as part of the scheme to redesign the A92.

The latest stage will also see a four-month closure of another street which is the main access to Ladyloan Primary School.

The 77-week project to create cycleways and pedestrian spaces has now passed the halfway stage.

Major changes come into force from Monday.

What does the latest stage involve?

The marina roundabout will be removed to construct a new signal-controlled junction.

Measures are being put in place to remove the need for temporary traffic lights at the junction.

The harbour entrance will become a ‘left in/left out’ arrangement.

There will be no right hand turns in to, or out of, the harbour.

Access will only be by approaching southbound from the Guthrie Port roundabout direction.

Traffic leaving the harbour will be taken west along the A92 towards Gayfield Park and Queen’s Drive.

The arrangement is due to be in place until July.

Ladyloan Primary access changes

On the opposite side of the marina roundabout, East Mary Street will be closed between Millgate Loan and the A92.

The closure will run from Monday until April.

It will mean parents cannot use the road to drop off, or pick up, children at Ladyloan Primary School.

But project chiefs say access to the school delivery entrance, and Hannah Street, will be maintained.

The council said: “Although a road closure will be in place, footpaths will remain open.

“We would ask pedestrians to be considerate of the construction plant and workforce operating.”

“As works progress in to 2025, focus will move to the reconfiguration of the junctions and side roads, as well as the public realm spaces.

“We will continue to focus on the flow of traffic through Arbroath using one-way systems and local diversions, over temporary traffic lights.”

A Place for Everyone is being jointly funded by Sustrans and Angus Council.

Work began in April 2024.

The Burnside Drive dual carriageway is being reduced to a single land in each direction between Gayfield Park and Guthrie Port.

Pedestrian and cycleways are being installed, as well as seating and green spaces at key locations including Brothock Bridge.

However, local opinion on the merits of the scheme remains divided.