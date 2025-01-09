Drivers face SIX months of new road rules at Arbroath harbour in £14m Place for Everyone project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers face SIX months of new road rules at Arbroath harbour in £14m Place for Everyone project

Changes at the marina roundabout will come into force from Monday in the next major stage of the A92 active travel scheme.

By Graham Brown
Arbriath marina roundabout is to undergo major work in the next stage of A Place for Everyone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Drivers have been warned of new road rules at Arbroath harbour in the next major step towards completion of the town’s £14 million active travel scheme.

And it will mean six months of disruption at the marina entrance on the Place for Everyone project.

The harbour roundabout is being replaced with a lights-controlled junction as part of the scheme to redesign the A92.

The latest stage will also see a four-month closure of another street which is the main access to Ladyloan Primary School.

Arbroathth harbour Place for Everyone active travel project work.
The 77-week project to create cycleways and pedestrian spaces has now passed the halfway stage.

Major changes come into force from Monday.

What does the latest stage involve?

The marina roundabout will be removed to construct a new signal-controlled junction.

Measures are being put in place to remove the need for temporary traffic lights at the junction.

The harbour entrance will become a ‘left in/left out’ arrangement.

There will be no right hand turns in to, or out of, the harbour.

Access will only be by approaching southbound from the Guthrie Port roundabout direction.

Traffic leaving the harbour will be taken west along the A92 towards Gayfield Park and Queen’s Drive.

The arrangement is due to be in place until July.

Ladyloan Primary access changes

On the opposite side of the marina roundabout, East Mary Street will be closed between Millgate Loan and the A92.

The closure will run from Monday until April.

It will mean parents cannot use the road to drop off, or pick up, children at Ladyloan Primary School.

But project chiefs say access to the school delivery entrance, and Hannah Street, will be maintained.

Ladyloan primary school beside Arbroath Place for Everyone project.
The council said: “Although a road closure will be in place, footpaths will remain open.

“We would ask pedestrians to be considerate of the construction plant and workforce operating.”

“As works progress in to 2025, focus will move to the reconfiguration of the junctions and side roads, as well as the public realm spaces.

“We will continue to focus on the flow of traffic through Arbroath using one-way systems and local diversions, over temporary traffic lights.”

A Place for Everyone is being jointly funded by Sustrans and Angus Council.

Work began in April 2024.

The Burnside Drive dual carriageway is being reduced to a single land in each direction between Gayfield Park and Guthrie Port.

Pedestrian and cycleways are being installed, as well as seating and green spaces at key locations including Brothock Bridge.

However, local opinion on the merits of the scheme remains divided.

 

