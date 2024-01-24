Readers react to two-month delay in ‘waste of money’ £14m Arbroath active travel scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Readers react to two-month delay in ‘waste of money’ £14m Arbroath active travel scheme

Final contracts are being signed for the Arbroath Place for Everyone project which was due to get under way this month.

By Graham Brown
A Place for Everyone will create planting and pedestrian spaces along the A92 through Arbroath. Image: Angus Council
A Place for Everyone will create planting and pedestrian spaces along the A92 through Arbroath. Image: Angus Council

Arbroath critics of the town’s £14 million active travel scheme say a two-month delay in getting the project off the ground should become a permanent halt.

Work on A Place for Everyone had been due to start this month – four years after Angus Council landed £9m of funding from active travel agency Sustrans for the pioneering project.

The A92 between Gayfield Park and Guthrie Port will be re-imagined in a bid to bridge the two sides of the town on the dual carriageway.

Arbroath Place for Everyone Sustrans scheme
How the Brothock Bridge junction will look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Angus Council

It will encourage cycling and walking through road layout changes and junction treatments.

But plans to reduce traffic to a single lane in each direction proved controversial from the outset.

October green light

The scheme was finally signed off by councillors last October.

Project costs have risen by £1.3m.

But Sustrans will plug the funding gap and Angus Council’s contribution is to remain at £4m.

Contractor Balfour Beatty has targets of 20-40% local labour and a 40-60% spend on local sub-contactors – worth £2m to the Angus economy.

Arbroath Place for Everyone Sustrans scheme
The vision for Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council

Last week, Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside revealed top level talks had taken place with the Scottish Government to get the project moving forward.

She said funding complications had led to the delay in work starting.

The original contract targeted a completion date of summer 2025.

Arbroath Place for Everyone Sustrans scheme.
A new-look junction at East Grimsby leading to Arbroath harbour. Image: Angus Council

It is now anticipated contractors will be on site in mid-March at the earliest.

But Ms Whiteside says the project partners remain fully committed to seeing the vision become reality.

You can view how the scheme will look by visiting Angus Council’s website.

‘Vanity project’

However, news of the delay has prompted critics to call for the scheme to be dropped completely.

On The Courier website, strength of feeling remains against the idea.

Reader Marilyn said: “It should be a two century delay! Utter waste of money which could be spent on more important things.”

And Our Town added: “Absolute chaos. What a waste of money.”

Sky Limits commented: “Please delay it forever!

Guthrie Port roundabout in Arbroath
The design for the new Guthrie Port roundabout in A Place for Everyone. Image: Angus Co9uncil

“The road through Arbroath is the main coastal road north so narrowing the flow of traffic will cause tailbacks onto the dual carriageway. Traffic will divert through smaller roads to avoid the development.

“It will be a headache for emergency vehicles and cost a lot of money to modify in years to come. It will have a detrimental effect on struggling businesses in the town.”

“Total waste of money, this could surely be used to help with flooding problems, fixing roads. Try asking all residents of Arbroath if they want this,” said another.

The scheme to encourage cycling in Arbroath was trialled in 2021.
A cyclist negotiates a temporary active travel lane when the changes were trialled in 2021. Image: Paul Reid.

JR1761 said: “When have Angus council ever listened to the public? They report £50+ million budget shortfall but still want to go ahead with this, give Sustrans their money back before the town is ruined.”

Angus Resident added: “SNP council so what do you expect? Love wasting other peoples money on vanity projects that never come in on time or budget.

“Money would be better spent on higher priority demands, flood repairs, roads, education and street cleaning.”

True Red Lictie added: “We had a trial period, which cyclists did not like, as part of the consultation process.

“Angus councillors who voted for this, hang your heads in shame you will be voted out before it is complete.”

So far just a single message of support has come from Lester Longlegs, who said: “Looks fab!! Can’t wait to see the finished result!”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Residents in Fife being warned about Storm Jocelyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Jocelyn: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as trains cancelled and roads flooded
Objectors have submitted photos showing smoke from the stove blowing towards their garden. Image: Angus Council
Carnoustie neighbours fired up in enforcement row over garden house woodburning stove
Ryder was in the care of the Cats Protection branch in Arbroath. Image: Cats Protection
Angus cat left with serious injuries gets second chance thanks to kind-hearted locals
Father of radar Robert Watson-Watt hailed from Brechin.
Brechin 'father of radar' Sir Robert Watson-Watt's death certificate released after 50 years
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Disruption continues in Perth on Tuesday as 'extraordinary damage' caused to railway…
The yellow property at 2 Shore overlooks Arbroath harbour. Image: Airbnb
Harbourside Arbroath holiday let has to apply for planning permission after 75 years in…
6
Montrose Burns Club past president Dave Clark with the sculpture of the Bard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Montrose Burns Club auction sculpture for cairn project celebrating the Bard
Katie Reid said she acted in self-defence.
Woman cleared of Arbroath stabbing after man on 'murderous attack' lost half a pint…
Storm Isha making its presence felt at Arbroath seafront. Image: Paul Reid
New storm set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more strong winds forecast
Callie Soutar is heading for South Korea as part of the Team GB curling squad. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar curler Callie sets off on South Korea medal quest at Winter Youth Olympics

Conversation