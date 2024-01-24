Fife firm wins £3.8m contract for new Dundee Passivhouse school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm wins £3.8m contract for new Dundee Passivhouse school

The under-construction campus will replace Craigie High School and Braeview Academy.

By Paul Malik
The East End Campus is under construction.
The East End Campus is under construction.

A Fife furniture firm has been awarded the fit-out contract for the new East End Campus in Dundee.

Deanestor — who acquired the Havelock company in 2019 — has been chosen by Robertson Construction Tayside to install and supply furniture to the new school.

The contract is worth more than £3.8 million.

East End Campus will replace two schools, Braeview Academy and Craigie High and will accommodate around 1,900 pupils across 300 rooms.

A vision of how the central “hellerup” stair might look.<br />Image: Holmes Miller

Braeview was severely damaged by a fire in 2018, while Craigie High is now one of the oldest school buildings in Scotland.

The £100m development sits on the site of the former St Saviour’s school, near Drumgeith park.

What’s included?

The firm will be responsible for fitting a range of school furniture and fixtures, including:

  • dining tables and chairs
  • storage cabinets and wall units
  • teaching walls
  • booth seating
  • mobile tray units
  • changing benches
  • lockers
  • classroom and meeting tables
  • bookcases and shelving units
  • craft and science tables
  • sports equipment
  • solid-grade worktops for laboratories
  • industrial shelving for metalwork and woodwork.

City-wide difference

Ramsay McDonald, managing director for Deanestor in Scotland, said: “This project really demonstrates Dundee City Council’s commitment to the community, to education attainment and to addressing climate change.

The entrance to the East End Campus. Image: Holmes Miller

“We welcome the opportunity to work as a partner of choice to both Robertson and Procurement Hub and are looking forward to contributing to the delivery of another really high-quality, multi-use campus.

“We are in no doubt that these facilities will make a tremendous difference to the local community in Dundee and to city-wide education and sport.”

Lack of pool

Meanwhile, the project was criticised recently because of a lack of swimming pool being built at the East End Campus.

Both Braeview and Craigie High had pools for pupils.

The campus is set to open its doors in 2025 and will house a music and drama centre.

There will also be a cafe and library that will be accessible during the day for members of the public.

Floodlit all-weather pitches, a fitness suite, dance studio, gym and games halls will also be built.

More from Business

Royal Mail vans as the business faces decisions about its future (PA)
Royal Mail’s universal postal service ‘unsustainable’ without reform – Ofcom
EasyJet said it reduced its losses in the final three months of 2023 despite suffering a £40 million hit from the Hamas-Israel conflict (David Parry/PA)
EasyJet cuts end of year losses despite £40m hit from Hamas-Israel conflict
David Archer, MD of Sephra Europe
Fife food company celebrates Morrisons pop corn treat sweet deal
Unavoidable fees cost consumers £2.2 billion every year, figures suggest (PA)
‘Drip pricing’ set to be banned as part of online shopping reforms
The charity is calling on political parties to pledge to do more for the grassroots industry in the upcoming election (Clarissa Debenham/Alamy/PA)
Grassroots music venues had ‘worst year’ for closures in a decade, report says
Ofcom is expected to release the findings of its review into the universal service provided by Royal Mail (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Regulator to report on potential Royal Mail reforms
Motor insurance customers who buy cover monthly can end up paying hundreds of pounds more than those who pay for policies annually, Which? said (Ben Birchall/PA)
£300 yearly difference ‘between paying monthly and annually for motor insurance’
The Co-op said it will open new shops and increase its membership as part of a growth plan (Co-op/PA)
Co-op targets new shops and expanding membership in growth strategy
British Gas services are to be integrated into Samsung’s SmartThings app as part of a new scheme between the two companies to boost consumer energy saving (Samsung/British Gas/PA)
British Gas partners with Samsung on smart home energy saving scheme
An advert for AGA electric cookers has been banned over claims it had the lowest running costs of any similar range (Alamy/PA)
AGA advert banned over ‘lowest running cost’ claim