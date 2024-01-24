Fife firm wins £3.8m contract for new Dundee Passivhouse school

A Fife furniture firm has been awarded the fit-out contract for the new East End Campus in Dundee.

Deanestor — who acquired the Havelock company in 2019 — has been chosen by Robertson Construction Tayside to install and supply furniture to the new school.

The contract is worth more than £3.8 million.

East End Campus will replace two schools, Braeview Academy and Craigie High and will accommodate around 1,900 pupils across 300 rooms.

Braeview was severely damaged by a fire in 2018, while Craigie High is now one of the oldest school buildings in Scotland.

The £100m development sits on the site of the former St Saviour’s school, near Drumgeith park.

What’s included?

The firm will be responsible for fitting a range of school furniture and fixtures, including:

dining tables and chairs

storage cabinets and wall units

teaching walls

booth seating

mobile tray units

changing benches

lockers

classroom and meeting tables

bookcases and shelving units

craft and science tables

sports equipment

solid-grade worktops for laboratories

industrial shelving for metalwork and woodwork.

City-wide difference

Ramsay McDonald, managing director for Deanestor in Scotland, said: “This project really demonstrates Dundee City Council’s commitment to the community, to education attainment and to addressing climate change.

“We welcome the opportunity to work as a partner of choice to both Robertson and Procurement Hub and are looking forward to contributing to the delivery of another really high-quality, multi-use campus.

“We are in no doubt that these facilities will make a tremendous difference to the local community in Dundee and to city-wide education and sport.”

Lack of pool

Meanwhile, the project was criticised recently because of a lack of swimming pool being built at the East End Campus.

Both Braeview and Craigie High had pools for pupils.

The campus is set to open its doors in 2025 and will house a music and drama centre.

There will also be a cafe and library that will be accessible during the day for members of the public.

Floodlit all-weather pitches, a fitness suite, dance studio, gym and games halls will also be built.