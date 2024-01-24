St Johnstone have been crying out for striker with pace like Benji Kimpioka, says Andy Considine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone have been crying out for striker with pace like Benji Kimpioka, says Andy Considine

The veteran defender has been impressed with what he's seen in training.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Considine, has been impressed by Benji Kimpioka.
Andy Considine, has been impressed by Benji Kimpioka. Images: SNS and PPA.

Andy Considine has found life tough against new St Johnstone team-mate, Benji Kimpioka, in training.

And now he’s hoping Premiership opponents are in for a dose of the same medicine.

The Swedish striker adds the pace to the Perth team that Considine believes has been an unticked box since he arrived at McDiarmid Park a season-and-a-half ago.

The raw ingredients are all there for the former Sunderland man to be a big hit in Scotland, with Kimpioka’s training ground work giving Considine a close-up experience of what’s to come when rough edges get smoothed out.

“Stevie May was probably our quickest striker before but Benji is on another level,” said the veteran centre-back.

“I knew from the first time coming up against him in training that he would be a nightmare.

“Defenders hate the sort of pace Benji has.

“It’s not just the speed over a distance, it’s the five or six-yard change of direction to get himself away from you.

“He was electric.

“That’s something we’ve been needing as a team.

Benji Kimpioka and Rhys McCabe in action.
Benji Kimpioka and Rhys McCabe in action. Image: PPA.

“As a defender, you’d rather have a fight with someone than know that there’s 40 yards behind you and all he wants to do is run into that space.

“He’s maybe still a bit raw in terms of his decision-making when he gets in behind you but once he’s able to utilise that he’ll be a massive asset for us.

“He’s a great out-ball and if we’ve got a partner who can hold the ball up, he’ll be great at running the channels and we can build up from there.

“He’s looked sharp and I think he’ll be a great addition.

“Hopefully the goals will come soon.

“He’s at the right place to improve his football.”

Putting cup defeat behind them

Saints face Considine’s old club, Aberdeen, on Wednesday night.

And they need to show that their weekend horror show at Airdrie was a one-off in the Craig Levein era.

“Going into the game I thought we’d prepared well,” said Considine.

“We knew Airdrie would be tough opponents but for whatever reason we weren’t ourselves.

“We just couldn’t string three or four passes together, which isn’t like us.

“They gave us the opportunity to do it but we just didn’t execute well enough.

“There were far too many bad touches and bad passes.

“It was an opportunity of a cup run and it turned out to be a disappointing day for everyone involved.

“It’s always great to have a game coming so quickly after a performance like that.

Dan Phillips could return.
Dan Phillips could return. Image: SNS.

“Hopefully we’ll have a couple of players back who weren’t involved at Airdrie.

“We need that strength in midfield – that defensive midfielder sitting in front of us.

“Tomorrow is going to be very difficult but it’s about us and we want to kake life difficult for them.

“Both teams are desperate for points. It’s a huge game.”

