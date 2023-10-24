£14 million Arbroath Place for Everyone project gets green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

£14 million Arbroath Place for Everyone project gets green light

Councillors approved the controversial A92 Arbroath active travel scheme at a special meeting delayed by Storm Babet.

By Graham Brown
A Place for Everyone will transform the A92 running through Arbroath. Image: Angus Council
A Place for Everyone will transform the A92 running through Arbroath. Image: Angus Council

Arbroath’s £14 million active travel scheme will go ahead.

A Place for Everyone was approved by a special meeting of Angus Council on Tuesday.

And the authority’s leader said the devastating impact of Storm Babet should not be allowed to cloud judgement of Arbroath’s “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

But there were voices of dissent over the A92 scheme which will reduce the dual carriageway to one lane in each direction through the centre of the town.

Cost hike

Active travel charity Sustrans is adding another million pounds-plus to the pioneering project they promised £9m to in 2019.

The council will pump £4m into the scheme.

SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside led support.

The special council meeting had been due to take place last week before Storm Babet tore through the county with tragic consequences.

Cllr Whiteside said: “I think we have to be careful that our judgement isn’t clouded by events across Angus over recent days.

“Angus Council, members across the chamber and the Scottish Government are right behind the people of Brechin, surrounding areas and those across Angus who have suffered the devastating effects of the storm.

“We shouldn’t remove support from this Arbroath project, which has been years in the planning, as a knee-jerk response.

Place for Everyone Arbroath active travel scheme
How the scheme will look at the entrance to Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park. Image: Angus Council

“I acknowledge that support is not unanimous – neither across members, nor among the residents of Arbroath and I don’t dismiss their concerns lightly.

“The decision-making process, however, has been robust and democratic;

“We can, and must, support both.”

Cllr Whiteside added: “In fact, the flooding illustrates in stark terms the climate emergency we are facing.

“Individuals, councils, businesses and government must work harder and faster on environmental projects to help our progress to net zero.”

‘This is not needed’

But Brechin Independent Jill Scott said Storm Babet had no bearing on her view.

“Had this debate gone ahead as planned before the terrible events we have seen, I would have said exactly the same thing,” she said.

“That would have been to question the need for this scheme, for Arbroath and for Angus.

“The storm has not clouded my judgement in any way.”

“I have yet to speak to anyone who is supportive of this.

“I don’t think it’s been communicated as fully as some would suggest.”

Arbroath administration councillor Brenda Durno was another who questioned the capital spend.

There was a trial run of the scheme in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
There was a trial run of the scheme in 2021. Image: Paul Reid

But the scheme ultimately secured a safe passage in the council chamber.

Construction is scheduled to start in January 2024 with an estimated completion date of July 2025.

A Place for Everyone has been hailed as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Its designers aim to improve accessibility by restoring areas and facilities disconnected by the current road.

They say that will create a seafront people will increasingly want to use.

It is also projected to deliver increased footfall to shopping areas and attractions for locals and visitors.

Conversation