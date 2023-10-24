£14 million Arbroath Place for Everyone project gets green light

Arbroath’s £14 million active travel scheme will go ahead.

A Place for Everyone was approved by a special meeting of Angus Council on Tuesday.

And the authority’s leader said the devastating impact of Storm Babet should not be allowed to cloud judgement of Arbroath’s “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

But there were voices of dissent over the A92 scheme which will reduce the dual carriageway to one lane in each direction through the centre of the town.

Cost hike

Active travel charity Sustrans is adding another million pounds-plus to the pioneering project they promised £9m to in 2019.

The council will pump £4m into the scheme.

SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside led support.

The special council meeting had been due to take place last week before Storm Babet tore through the county with tragic consequences.

Cllr Whiteside said: “I think we have to be careful that our judgement isn’t clouded by events across Angus over recent days.

“Angus Council, members across the chamber and the Scottish Government are right behind the people of Brechin, surrounding areas and those across Angus who have suffered the devastating effects of the storm.

“We shouldn’t remove support from this Arbroath project, which has been years in the planning, as a knee-jerk response.

“I acknowledge that support is not unanimous – neither across members, nor among the residents of Arbroath and I don’t dismiss their concerns lightly.

“The decision-making process, however, has been robust and democratic;

“We can, and must, support both.”

Cllr Whiteside added: “In fact, the flooding illustrates in stark terms the climate emergency we are facing.

“Individuals, councils, businesses and government must work harder and faster on environmental projects to help our progress to net zero.”

‘This is not needed’

But Brechin Independent Jill Scott said Storm Babet had no bearing on her view.

“Had this debate gone ahead as planned before the terrible events we have seen, I would have said exactly the same thing,” she said.

“That would have been to question the need for this scheme, for Arbroath and for Angus.

“The storm has not clouded my judgement in any way.”

“I have yet to speak to anyone who is supportive of this.

“I don’t think it’s been communicated as fully as some would suggest.”

Arbroath administration councillor Brenda Durno was another who questioned the capital spend.

But the scheme ultimately secured a safe passage in the council chamber.

Construction is scheduled to start in January 2024 with an estimated completion date of July 2025.

A Place for Everyone has been hailed as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Its designers aim to improve accessibility by restoring areas and facilities disconnected by the current road.

They say that will create a seafront people will increasingly want to use.

It is also projected to deliver increased footfall to shopping areas and attractions for locals and visitors.