Aberdeen doctor and eight-year-old son killed in Mumbai apartment fire

Dr Glory Valthaty was visiting family in India when the tragedy happened.

By Ross Hempseed
Dr Glory Valthaty and her family.
Dr Glory Valthaty died on Monday morning in Mumbai, India. Image: Facebook.

A mother and her eight-year-old son from Aberdeen have died in a fire in Mumbai.

Dr Glory Valthaty was visiting her family in Kandivli, a suburb in the north of the city, with her husband, Noel Roberts, son Joshua and daughter Faith.

The tragedy – in which three other people also suffered serious burns – broke out on the first floor of the Veena Santoor building which is owned by Dr Glory’s brother, former IPL cricketer Paul Chandrashekar Valthaty.

The incident happened at around 11.15am on Monday.

Last night, neighbours who live near the family’s home in Aberdeen’s Garthdee area spoke of their shock.

They said they had last seen the family around a week ago and that they would use the October school holidays as an opportunity to visit in-laws in Mumbai.

Dr Glory, her husband Noel and two of their children.
Dr Glory, her husband Noel and two of their children. Image: Facebook.

They said they “kept to themselves” but would say hello when passing in the street, and were “lovely”.

One resident who knew the family described the tragedy as “truly awful” and that the children were often seen out playing with their cousins who also live in the area.

Dr Glory is believed to have once worked as an anaesthetist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, leaving in 2018.

‘Truly awful’

The family are also attendees of the Holburn Gospel Hall church at Holburn Street.

Dr Glory, who also goes by the surname Valthaty-Roberts, also has business interests in Dundee, with her company Faith Project Consultants Limited registered in Broughty Ferry.

Relatives told local media in Mumbai that this was the first time in years the family had visited India from Scotland.

At the time of the incident, they were staying on the fourth floor of the apartment block along with Dr Glory’s parents and two people who work for them.

Gladsten Behra, Noel’s cousin, said: “They were here for just two weeks because Glory’s mother was unwell.”

Image of the residential apartment block. Image: Anurag Ahire.

The blaze did not spread beyond the first floor, and the victims succumbed to their injuries after rushing down towards the stairs to safety but got trapped.

Aswell as Dr Glory and her son, three other women were also hospitalised after sustaining serious burns.

Residents told local media that if the mother and son hadn’t stepped out of their flat, they might have survived.

The cousin added: “Noel stayed back with Glory’s parents, as her mother needed assistance and asked her to take the children and the two workers up to the terrace.”

Fire officials said that the cause of the blaze is unknown but that it could have originated from the gas stove.

“The kitchen was gutted and it is now difficult to find out the exact reason,” one official told local media.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to the family of two British nationals who have died in Mumbai.”