Man and woman arrested in connection with Lochgelly flats fire

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a huge fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly.

Residents were forced to flee the scene after flames engulfed the building on Francis Street, just after 7pm on Monday.

Police Scotland confirmed a man and woman- aged 33 and 30 – were arrested on Tuesday.

The Courier reported that about 25 people escaped injury after 12 flats were evacuated.

A rest centre was set-up overnight for those impacted by the blaze, after eight fire appliances tackled the inferno overnight.

Five appliances remained at the scene on Tuesday morning as residents described the intensity of the blaze.

It’s feared some pets may have perished during the incident, as a joint-investigation by police and the fire service is being conducted.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Two people have been arrested in connection with a fire in Francis Street, Lochgelly in Fife on Monday,October 23, 2023.

“One man, aged 33 and one woman, aged 30, were arrested by officers today (Tuesday).

“Inquiries are ongoing.”