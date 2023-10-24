Fife Man and woman arrested in connection with Lochgelly flats fire Police Scotland confirmed inquiries remain ongoing after the pair were arrested on Tuesday. By James Simpson October 24 2023, 6.40pm Share Man and woman arrested in connection with Lochgelly flats fire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4792468/man-and-woman-arrested-in-connection-with-lochgelly-flats-fire/ Copy Link Multiple fire crews from across Fife tackle the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a huge fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly. Residents were forced to flee the scene after flames engulfed the building on Francis Street, just after 7pm on Monday. Police Scotland confirmed a man and woman- aged 33 and 30 – were arrested on Tuesday. The Courier reported that about 25 people escaped injury after 12 flats were evacuated. The block of flats engulfed in flames in Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Emergency services attended at a fire in a block of flats in the Francis Street area of Lochgelly.<br />Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A rest centre was set-up overnight for those impacted by the blaze, after eight fire appliances tackled the inferno overnight. Five appliances remained at the scene on Tuesday morning as residents described the intensity of the blaze. It’s feared some pets may have perished during the incident, as a joint-investigation by police and the fire service is being conducted. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Two people have been arrested in connection with a fire in Francis Street, Lochgelly in Fife on Monday,October 23, 2023. “One man, aged 33 and one woman, aged 30, were arrested by officers today (Tuesday). “Inquiries are ongoing.”