No action against Perthshire man over ‘Crazy Frog’ mural at cottage

No action will be taken against a Perthshire man over a mural featuring Crazy Frog at his home.

John Mackay, 63, had his garden wall at Froghoop Cottage, on Cowgate in Errol, decorated with frogs and hoops in April.

However, after a complaint, Perth and Kinross Council launched an investigation into a potential planning breach due to the property being in a conservation area.

But despite finding the mural broke regulations, the local authority has decided not to take any formal action.

The mural features Crazy Frog, the animated character created in the 2000s and famous for releasing novelty songs like a version of the tune Axel F.

John, a retired joiner, told The Courier: “The wall pleases most folk – people like to stop and take pictures – and I can’t see how it upsets anybody.

“I think the council was covering its back in case whoever complained asked why they haven’t taken action.

“My garden is the only house in the street that hasn’t been turned into a car park, yet someone objected to me painting my wall.

‘Relief’ as council won’t take action over Errol frog mural

“It’s a relief that the council isn’t taking action.

“If I felt they were going take action, I’d be upset and I’d organise a petition to stop it.”

Properties in conservation areas are subject to stricter planning regulations to maintain the environment.

The mural pays homage to the name of the cottage, which has been called Froghoop since John bought it in 1985.

He believes the person who reported it might have a gripe against him.

The Errol man added: “The only thing that I could think is I’ve maybe upset somebody in the past – the same reason that someone previously complained about me changing my windows at the house.”

Perthshire frog mural causing ‘no significant harm’

A report from the council confirmed no further action will be taken regarding the mural and closed the case as it poses “no significant planning harm”.

The report added: “It was brought to the attention of the planning authority that an alleged unauthorised painting had been completed on a boundary wall within the Errol conservation area.

“It has been established that a breach of planning control has occurred.

“It would not be proportionate or expedient for the planning authority to use its discretionary powers to take formal enforcement action to regularise the development.”