3 Dundee talking points and player ratings from Ross County stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points and player ratings from Ross County stalemate

The Dark Blues returned to action after more than three weeks but couldn't find that crucial win.

By George Cran
Dundee and Ross County played in midweek.
Dundee and Ross County played in midweek. Image: SNS

Goalkeepers were on top at Dens Park as Dundee were held to a goal-less draw by Ross County.

The only Premiership match of the week was a chance for both sides to jump up the table but neither was able to take it.

Trevor Carson excelled in the first half while Ross Laidlaw denied Dundee substitutes Diego Pineda and Charlie Reilly late on with the offside flag denying what County thought was the opener on 63 minutes.

Despite having to wait more than three weeks for a game, Dundee looked sharp in the opening stages.

However, it was the visitors who fashioned the first big chance, seizing on a turnover to set Simon Murray away but the ex-Dee found Carson in the way.

Ross County’s James Brown thought he had given his side the lead only for the offside flag to go up. Image: SNS

Carson again kept it goal-less when he pawed a Brown header out as County threatened.

County did have the ball in the net on 63 minutes when Brown bundled the ball into the net but the offside flag went up and a lengthy, lengthy VAR decision finally agreed.

Substitute Pineda had three sights of goal late on, bringing two saves from Laidlaw with low efforts from wide.

And Reilly was denied with almost the last kick of the game.

It was, though, a night where neither keeper was going to be beaten.

Trevor Carson

In signing the experienced keeper in the summer, manager Tony Docherty said Carson would save his team points this season.

And Carson was true to that in this one, coming up with big saves in the first half.

The first one denied former Dee Murray as he scampered through on goal. It should really have been 1-0 and the striker will be disappointed with the finish but credit must go to Carson for the save.

Trevor Carson denies James Brown in the first half. Image: SNS
Trevor Carson denies James Brown in the first half. Image: SNS

And a second denied Brown on the half-hour mark. The header wasn’t the firmest but it was heading into the net before the goalie palmed it off the line.

The second half, though, brought a couple of shaky moments for Carson – first he tried to control what he thought might be construed a back-pass and from the resulting corner came flying out but was nowhere near the cross.

Then the disallowed County goal on 63 minutes saw the ball basically bounce off the goalie, though the offside Jordan White was found to have got in his eyeline.

Antonio Portales

Dundee and Ross County were back in action after more than three weeks. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales gets to grips with Simon Murray. Image: SNS

Dundee fans haven’t had the opportunity to see exactly what Mexican defender Portales could bring when he’s up to speed.

Injury denied him that in the early stages of the season but his performance in this one showed promise.

Strong in the tackle and tidy with the ball at his feet, Portales progressed the ball well at times out of defence.

Very encouraging.

Options

After a disappointing first half in terms of creating chances, the temptation is to look at the bench to see who might come on to change that.

However, Tony Docherty’s attacking options were limited with four players out of action.

Dundee have decent depth when everyone is fit but when Scott Tiffoney, Zach Robinson, Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron aren’t there to call upon, that depth is stretched.

Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee are missing winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS

On the bench were Pineda, Reilly and Marcel Lewis – between them they’d played six minutes of Premiership football prior to this clash.

That changed as Pineda made his league bow for the final 14 minutes and looked very bright, bringing two saves from Laidlaw and Reilly, too, was denied late on.

Docherty said Robinson was back in training while Mulligan’s suspension will be over come Saturday.

More options in the shape of those two would be welcome for another big game at the weekend.

Player ratings

Dundee: Carson 7, Portales 7, Shaughnessy 6, Lamie 6, McGhee 6 (Howley 77), Beck 7, Boateng 6, Robertson 7 (Reilly 89), McCowan 7, Rudden 6 (Pineda 77), Bakayoko 6.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Ashcroft, Donnelly, Sylla, Lewis.

Ross County: Laidlaw, Randall, Purrington (Harmon 76), Brown, Baldwin, Dhanda (Brophy 76), Loturi, Murray (Sims 60), White (Samuel 83), Smith, Leak.

Subs not used: Munro, Allardice, Turner, Sheaf.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 4,887 (113 away)

More from Dundee FC

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and manager Jim Goodwin are together on the club's needs. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United…
Dundee's Dens Park.
Reports claim Dundee targeted by English Premier League side for feeder club link
Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee receive good and bad injury news ahead of Livingston clash as one star…
Cillian Sheridan spent two seasons at Dundee (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)
Former Dundee and St Johnstone striker Cillian Sheridan signs for Duncan Ferguson's Inverness
Zak Rudden finds the back of the net late in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's lack of goals: Numbers behind scoreless month as defiant Dee vows 'goals will…
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
Dundee starlet Ally Graham set for second Southampton trial after Scotland youth call
Dundee manager Tony Docherty in the dugout against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits rustiness played a factor in Ross County draw as…
Ricki Lamie made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee downtime triggers Motherwell memories for Ricki Lamie as star explains scrapped Dens pre-contract
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty can't wait to get Dens support 'up and running again'…
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty and ex-Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton, who died on Saturday.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee's lack of action can be asset in huge double-header -…

Conversation