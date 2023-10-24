Dundee boss Tony Docherty can’t wait to get Dens support ‘up and running again’ as he details positive injury news

Dundee have no worries over tonight’s Premiership clash with Ross County after sitting idle for 24 days.

This is their second attempt to face the Staggies at Dens Park after the first was washed out by heavy rain.

Then both sides saw their weekend matches postponed amid Storm Babet.

The Dark Blues trained on the Dens Park pitch on Monday with boss Tony Docherty praising the “excellent” surface.

And he says there is real hunger among his players to get back out on the pitch after so long away.

“It’s not been ideal but it puts it all in perspective when you see people have lost their lives and lost their houses,” Docherty said.

“We are desperate to get back, I’ve felt in the squad there is a real urgency to get going again.”

Home comforts

And specifically he is looking forward to getting going at Dens Park once more.

Since his arrival, the Dark Blues are unbeaten at home – in fact, the club haven’t lost a home fixture since the end of February.

“Our home form is good, we’ve picked up five points out of nine,” he added.

“I’m really pleased we are back at home, particularly under the lights.

“And I’m looking forward to getting that Dundee support up and running again.

“They’ve been fantastic. They were instrumental in us getting a point against Kilmarnock and they were brilliant against Hearts and Motherwell.

“So I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing a big home support who are right behind the boys again.”

Team news

Over the break, Dundee have had a few injuries worries to contend with.

And there is still doubt over whether Zach Robinson, Scott Tiffoney or Lyall Cameron might shake off their issues in time.

There is, though, good news on Robinson’s Achilles injury.

“We have a few doubts. Struggling a little are Zach Robinson, Scott Tiffoney and Lyall Cameron,” Docherty said.

“We’ll give them every chance before the game.

“But we have had some positive news on Zach. We had to get to the bottom of the issue so we’ve had positive news on that front.

“He’s back in normal training. He obviously missed a bit.

“So we’ll get him back in action as soon as we can. If not Tuesday in some capacity then hopefully the weekend against Livingston.”

Josh Mulligan, meanwhile, is suspended for Tuesday night but will be available on Saturday at Livingston.