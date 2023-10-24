Dundee boss Tony Docherty can’t wait to get Dens support ‘up and running again’ as he details positive injury news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty can’t wait to get Dens support ‘up and running again’ as he details positive injury news

The Dark Blues face Ross County tonight after 24 days without a game.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty applauds fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Dundee have no worries over tonight’s Premiership clash with Ross County after sitting idle for 24 days.

This is their second attempt to face the Staggies at Dens Park after the first was washed out by heavy rain.

Then both sides saw their weekend matches postponed amid Storm Babet.

The Dark Blues trained on the Dens Park pitch on Monday with boss Tony Docherty praising the “excellent” surface.

Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC. Image: Craig Foy/ SNS Group.

And he says there is real hunger among his players to get back out on the pitch after so long away.

“It’s not been ideal but it puts it all in perspective when you see people have lost their lives and lost their houses,” Docherty said.

“We are desperate to get back, I’ve felt in the squad there is a real urgency to get going again.”

Home comforts

And specifically he is looking forward to getting going at Dens Park once more.

Since his arrival, the Dark Blues are unbeaten at home – in fact, the club haven’t lost a home fixture since the end of February.

“Our home form is good, we’ve picked up five points out of nine,” he added.

“I’m really pleased we are back at home, particularly under the lights.

Owen Beck takes on Kilmarnock. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee haven’t played at home since a 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock on September 23. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“And I’m looking forward to getting that Dundee support up and running again.

“They’ve been fantastic. They were instrumental in us getting a point against Kilmarnock and they were brilliant against Hearts and Motherwell.

“So I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing a big home support who are right behind the boys again.”

Team news

Over the break, Dundee have had a few injuries worries to contend with.

And there is still doubt over whether Zach Robinson, Scott Tiffoney or Lyall Cameron might shake off their issues in time.

There is, though, good news on Robinson’s Achilles injury.

Dundee striker Zach Robinson.
Dundee striker Zach Robinson. Image: SNS

“We have a few doubts. Struggling a little are Zach Robinson, Scott Tiffoney and Lyall Cameron,” Docherty said.

“We’ll give them every chance before the game.

“But we have had some positive news on Zach. We had to get to the bottom of the issue so we’ve had positive news on that front.

“He’s back in normal training. He obviously missed a bit.

“So we’ll get him back in action as soon as we can. If not Tuesday in some capacity then hopefully the weekend against Livingston.”

Josh Mulligan, meanwhile, is suspended for Tuesday night but will be available on Saturday at Livingston.

