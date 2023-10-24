Dundee contestant eliminated from Great British Bake Off

An amateur baker originally from Dundee had been voted off the Great British Bake Off in a double elimination.

Nicky, 52, who now lives in the West Midlands, was one of 12 people vying for glory on the new series of the hit Channel 4 show.

She said she had to “hold back the tears” being eliminated in tonight’s episode.

The show started with the bakers being told their signature dish would be savoury picnic pies.

Pastry Week also saw the contestants make a classic French rough puff pastry for their technical challenge, and a decorative sweet pie for their showstopper, judged by Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Dundee contestant voted off in double elimination episode

At the end of the episode presenter Alison Hammond announced that Cristy was this week’s star baker, while co-presenter Noel Fielding revealed that Nicky and Rowan had become the fourth and fifth contestants to leave the tent.

Nicky, 52,originally from Dundee, said: “I knew my time had come to an end after such a disastrous few days but even still my heart sank and I had to hold back the tears.

“I had such a wonderfully happy time during my time in the tent.

“What made it slightly easier when leaving was I didn’t leave alone and my lovely bakers gave me the biggest hugs which meant more than anything to me.

“I got to halfway through and that’s good enough for me, without a doubt.

Retired cabin crew member, Nicky leaves in episode five of the hit TV show

A retired cabin crew member, Nicky – whose surname has not been revealed – says her earliest memories of baking are at her gran’s kitchen table.

As a girl, she would roll out pastries and decorate cakes, which she says was as much fun then as baking is to her now.

Her favourite bakes are still pastries, but she also loves making breads and birthday cakes for her niece and grandchildren.

Rowan, 21, from West Yorkshire, who was eliminated alongside Nicky.

He said leaving with Nicky “made it so much easier” for him to say farewell.

“We were great friends in the tent and we are really looking forward to doing An Extra Slice together, it will be lovely to see her again,” he said.

“After being on the series I’ve learnt to be more confident in myself and my talents, and that you will find friends wherever you go.”

He added: “When it was announced I was leaving I was raging.

“Only joking, it was my time to go.

“I mean, my pies were abhorrent so I expected nothing less. Everyone rallied around Nicky and me and gave us all the love.

Nicky and Rowan will join presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice at 8pm on Thursday on Channel 4.

It will also feature guest appearances from comedian Ross Noble, reality star Jamie Laing and dancer Oti Mabuse.