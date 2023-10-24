St Johnstone star Drey Wright will need exploratory knee operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright will need exploratory knee operation

The wing-back has yet to find out the timescale of his lay-off.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
St Johnstone's Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

Drey Wright will undergo an exploratory operation to determine the full extent of his knee injury.

The specialist who examined the 28-year-old on Monday wants to have more information before a final diagnosis is made and a timescale for recovery mapped out.

Wright is set for a long period on the sidelines after he picked up his latest injury at Pittodrie just over a fortnight ago.

But the good news is it is thought he hasn’t suffered cruciate ligament damage, which interrupted his career in England and during his first spell with Saints.

St Johnstone's Drey Wright in action against Hearts.
St Johnstone’s Drey Wright in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, manager Steven MacLean is keeping an open mind about bringing players back into his match-day squad who have drifted out of it in recent weeks.

“The door has never been closed on any of the boys who haven’t been playing,” said MacLean.

“If you’re training well and ready to take the opportunity then you never know when it might come.

“Football can work like that sometimes. You’re not playing but then an injury or two in positions you play and you’re back in.

“Once you get back in, the chance is there to grab it and not look back.

“That’s always the challenge when you bring players who haven’t been playing back into the squad.”

