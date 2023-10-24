St Johnstone star Drey Wright will need exploratory knee operation

Drey Wright will undergo an exploratory operation to determine the full extent of his knee injury.

The specialist who examined the 28-year-old on Monday wants to have more information before a final diagnosis is made and a timescale for recovery mapped out.

Wright is set for a long period on the sidelines after he picked up his latest injury at Pittodrie just over a fortnight ago.

But the good news is it is thought he hasn’t suffered cruciate ligament damage, which interrupted his career in England and during his first spell with Saints.

Meanwhile, manager Steven MacLean is keeping an open mind about bringing players back into his match-day squad who have drifted out of it in recent weeks.

“The door has never been closed on any of the boys who haven’t been playing,” said MacLean.

“If you’re training well and ready to take the opportunity then you never know when it might come.

“Football can work like that sometimes. You’re not playing but then an injury or two in positions you play and you’re back in.

“Once you get back in, the chance is there to grab it and not look back.

“That’s always the challenge when you bring players who haven’t been playing back into the squad.”