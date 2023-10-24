Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits rustiness played a factor in Ross County draw as he picks out Diego Pineda performance

Tony Docherty says he wants to see disappointed faces in the dressing-room after Dundee were held at home by Ross County.

The Dens boss admitted there was a rustiness to his side as they played out a 0-0 draw with the Staggies.

But says the performance fell below what he and his team are looking for.

“I think you could tell the team hadn’t played for a few weeks, there were some rusty signs in the team,” Docherty said.

“We started really well but got sucked into the type of game we didn’t want it to be.

“We still had opportunities and I was pleased with some aspects, I thought Diego Pineda in particular did really well when he came on.

“In general, we’re disappointed. I have a lot of disappointed players and that’s the way I want it because these are the type of games you want to win.

“But the sign of a good team is when you’re not at your best, don’t lose.

“We’re still unbeaten at home and it’s important we didn’t lose the game. We kept a clean sheet and Trevor Carson played a big part.

“Whether we did enough to win it, I thought we had a wee flurry at the end. Diego Pineda had chances and Charlie Reilly was positive when he came on.

“The overall feeling is you want three points when you’re at home but we move on to Saturday now.”

VAR call

Simon Murray had the big chance of the first half with Carson pulling off a strong save before the goalie repeated that with a James Brown header.

Ross Laidlaw, too, was busy at times but there was no beating either goalie.

Brown also saw a goal chopped off for offside in the second half after Jordan White interfered with the original ball in – a lengthy VAR check and then Colin Steven’s trip to the monitor had Dee hearts in mouths.

However, Docherty says they got to the right decision eventually.

“We had (coach) Scott Patterson in the stands and he felt there was interference there. When it takes that long, you are worried because we’ve fallen foul of that in the past.

“I think it was the right decision.”