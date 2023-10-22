St Johnstone star Drey Wright facing long period out with knee injury

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean fears that Drey Wright is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old, Saints’ player of the year last season, injured his knee in the Perth side’s 0-0 draw with Aberdeen.

And, now that the swelling has gone down, he’s got an appointment with a specialist.

“Drey’s going to see the specialist on Monday evening,” said MacLean. “We will know more after that.

“It’s looking like he will be out a period of time – we don’t know exactly how long yet.

“It certainly won’t be just a couple of weeks. We will see what the specialist says and go from there.”

Wright has torn his ACL twice in his career – the second of those during his first spell at McDiarmid Park.

MacLean will also have to do without Sam McClelland, likely until 2024, after he injured his ankle on Northern Ireland duty.

“The one good thing is Dan (Phillips) might be fit for whenever we play Motherwell and Dare (Olufunwa) will definitely be back,” he added.

“Dare trained at the end of the week.

“And Nicky (Clark) and Kano (Chris Kane) were both good to go for Motherwell if it had been on.”