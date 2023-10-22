St Johnstone star Drey Wright facing long period out with knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright facing long period out with knee injury

The 2022/23 Perth player of the year will see a specialist on Monday.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone star Drey Wright has injured his knee.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright has injured his knee. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean fears that Drey Wright is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old, Saints’ player of the year last season, injured his knee in the Perth side’s 0-0 draw with Aberdeen.

And, now that the swelling has gone down, he’s got an appointment with a specialist.

“Drey’s going to see the specialist on Monday evening,” said MacLean. “We will know more after that.

“It’s looking like he will be out a period of time – we don’t know exactly how long yet.

“It certainly won’t be just a couple of weeks. We will see what the specialist says and go from there.”

Drey Wright is helped off after sustaining a knee injury a few seasons ago.
Drey Wright is helped off after sustaining a knee injury a few seasons ago. Image: SNS.

Wright has torn his ACL twice in his career – the second of those during his first spell at McDiarmid Park.

MacLean will also have to do without Sam McClelland, likely until 2024, after he injured his ankle on Northern Ireland duty.

“The one good thing is Dan (Phillips) might be fit for whenever we play Motherwell and Dare (Olufunwa) will definitely be back,” he added.

“Dare trained at the end of the week.

“And Nicky (Clark) and Kano (Chris Kane) were both good to go for Motherwell if it had been on.”

