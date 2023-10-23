Humza Yousaf to visit Brechin after Storm Babet

Humza Yousaf will visit Brechin days after severe flooding caused hundreds to evacuate their homes amid Storm Babet.

The First Minister is set to meet people affected by the storm and thank those involved in the response to the storm on Monday.

He is expected to visit River Street in the Angus town where the River South Esk burst its banks on Friday.

Ahead of the visit, the First Minister said: “My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives to the extreme conditions caused by Storm Babet.

“I want to pass on my thanks to local authorities, volunteers and the emergency services for all their efforts in these extremely challenging conditions.

First Minister visits after severe flooding hits region

“The local community in Brechin, like others across Scotland, has come together to offer support to all those affected by the floods with Angus Council receiving hundreds of offers of alternative accommodation for those forced to leave their homes.

“The process of assessing the full amount of damage caused in all areas affected by the storm is now underway.

“This will take some time and we are working closely with local authorities to support the people and businesses affected.”

His visit comes as Angus Council fear some Brechin residents hit by flooding may never be able to return to their homes.

Ahead of the visit, Angus Council Chief Executive Margo Williamson said: “Working closely with partners from across Tayside we have done our best to preserve life in extremely challenging conditions.

“I would like to reassure the residents of Angus, who have shown such community spirit, that their care and support is our absolute priority, particularly those who are displaced.

“We are now firmly focused on making a full recovery, and this work has already started.”

It comes as a fundraiser set up to help Brechin locals whose homes were ruined by the flooding has already raised over £24,000.