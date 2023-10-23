Simon Howie: Perthshire butcher’s strong year despite ‘staggering’ rise in energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Simon Howie: Perthshire butcher’s strong year despite ‘staggering’ rise in energy bills

The Perthshire entrepreneur saw sales and profits increase for his business despite difficult trading conditions.

By Gavin Harper
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie is celebrating a good year for his business despite a “staggering” rise in energy bills.

Sales and profits rose at the business, which has its main factory at Dunning.

New accounts for Simon Howie Butchers Limited show turnover rose to £24.1 million for the year to December 2022. That is an increase of more than £2.5m from 2021.

The company’s pre-tax profits were also up to more than £4.4m, a rise from the previous year’s figure of £4.1m.

Rise in energy bills ‘staggering’, says Simon Howie

Last year, Mr Howie revealed the business had endured a 10-fold rise in its energy bills.

In his strategic report, published alongside the accounts, Mr Howie said “geopolitical issues” were to blame for the steep increase in utilities.

He said that was “particularly irksome” and stated the UK government’s energy strategy has left the business “at the mercy of the world indices”.

Simon Howie haggis is sold in supermarkets across the UK. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Howie added: “The profiteering by the energy generators and wholesalers has been staggering to see in action, with gas and electricity prices now at unprecedented levels.”

He said this had prompted the company to invest in renewable power generation. It hopes to have 1.5 megawatts of power generated on site before the end of the year.

Despite those challenges, the Perthshire businessman was pleased with the financial performance.

He said: “We are very happy with the performance of the business in the past 12 months.

“We’ve had a lot of cost pressures and we’ve been working hard on pushing out our geographical spread.”

‘We’re blessed with a strong team’

Mr Howie also praised the company’s workforce

He added: “We know how important it is to keep market share. We’re very blessed with a strong team and they have been working their socks off.”

The accounts also show the business employed an average of 114 people during last year, up two from the year before.

Perthshire butcher Simon Howie.

More than 100 staff work in manufacturing roles, with a further 10 in administrative positions.

There was also a rise in wages over the period, from £2.8m in 2021 to £3.2m.

Meanwhile, Mr Howie said the company is performing well in the current financial year.

“Sales are up quite a bit, but costs are up too,” he added.

“We’re not sure where profitability will land, but we’re over 20% up this year so far, so the picture looks good.”

Conversation