Humza Yousaf returns to Holyrood to face big questions on council tax, budgets and SNP’s future

Humza Yousaf’s controversial council tax freeze as well as a long-promised update on the A9 dualling project will make for a challenging return to Holyrood for the first minister this week.

Fresh from his first conference as SNP leader, Mr Yousaf is likely to face tough questions about this newly announced policy.

This will include scrutiny about exactly how the freeze will be funded to mitigate the impact on stretched local authority budgets.

We take a look at the key flash points and the issues likely to dominate as MSPs head back to the Scottish Parliament.

The ghost of SNP leaders past

Just as Alex Salmond was behind some of his successor’s biggest political challenges, it is Nicola Sturgeon who could still represent a real risk to any success the first minister secures.

This was no clearer than during day two of SNP conference in Aberdeen, when Ms Sturgeon toured the venue to greet crowds of supporters – some of whom were seen weeping after a brief meeting with their former leader.

Several insiders privately questioned the appearance and whether Mr Yousaf should have been more aware of the risk of Ms Sturgeon overshadowing his attempt to set his own agenda.

The police probe into SNP finances also continues to pose real political challenge for Mr Yousaf – who was viewed as the “continuity candidate” in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon – and could become a real distraction at Holyrood when the outcome becomes known.

Storm clean up

Storm Babet left devastation in its wakes, with serious damage to homes and businesses across the north and north-east.

The Scottish Government will face questions about its response and how it can help pay for the clean-up efforts.

Flood defences in Brechin were breached early in the storm, with river levels more than four metres above normal levels.

There will be questions about whether prevention measures will need to strengthened to adapt to more severe weather events.

Council tax freeze

Mr Yousaf has announced the government will impose a council tax freeze, something likely to be popular among cash-strapped voters during a cost of living crisis.

The move represents a significant U-turn for the government, who only months ago set out a place to hike fees by over 20% in some of the most protected areas.

Council leaders from all parties expressed some concern about the idea. Many had planned to budget for rises of 3% or more.

SNP-run Dundee City Council is expected to have to find £19.5 million worth of cuts over the next year in an attempt to balance its books.

The plan is likely to prompt tough scrutiny, especially around any mitigation measures to ensure council budgets are not stretched further.

A9 dualling

Pressure to live-up to promises on the Perth-Inverness A9 will come from inside the SNP as well as from opposition benches.

An autumn update on the A9 is expected to take place in the coming weeks. He was as good as ordered to do this during SNP conference when activists in the party voted to make that clear.

It’s likely MSPs and campaigners will pick that up straight away to demonstrate he won’t be let off the hook with any more timetable slippage.

The government can expect real scrutiny of its plan after it was forced to admit it would not be able to meet the 2025 delivery commitment set out over a decade ago.

First budget

Perhaps Mr Yousaf’s greatest challenge will come in December when he publishes his first draft budget, revealing the government’s spending priorities for the year ahead.

As he seeks to convince Scots that he can trusted with the country’s finances, Mr Yousaf’s government will have to balance competing budget demands while many struggle with the cost of living.

Each committee of MSPs in Holyrood will be going line by line through the competing – and sometimes overwhelming – demands of every department.