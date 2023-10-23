Humza Yousaf returns to Holyrood to face big questions on council tax, budgets and SNP’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf returns to Holyrood to face big questions on council tax, budgets and SNP’s future

The first minister faces MSPs when parliament returns on Tuesday after a tough week following SNP conference, tax-freeze backlash and the damage from Storm Babet, all while coping with family trauma in Gaza.

Storm Babet, council tax freeze questions and budget pressures will feature in Humza Yousaf's to-do list.
By Alasdair Clark

Humza Yousaf’s controversial council tax freeze as well as a long-promised update on the A9 dualling project will make for a challenging return to Holyrood for the first minister this week.

Fresh from his first conference as SNP leader, Mr Yousaf is likely to face tough questions about this newly announced policy.

This will include scrutiny about exactly how the freeze will be funded to mitigate the impact on stretched local authority budgets.

We take a look at the key flash points and the issues likely to dominate as MSPs head back to the Scottish Parliament. 

The ghost of SNP leaders past

Just as Alex Salmond was behind some of his successor’s biggest political challenges, it is Nicola Sturgeon who could still represent a real risk to any success the first minister secures.

This was no clearer than during day two of SNP conference in Aberdeen, when Ms Sturgeon toured the venue to greet crowds of supporters – some of whom were seen weeping after a brief meeting with their former leader.

Nicola Sturgeon greets party members during an appearance on day two of SNP conference. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Several insiders privately questioned the appearance and whether Mr Yousaf should have been more aware of the risk of Ms Sturgeon overshadowing his attempt to set his own agenda.

The police probe into SNP finances also continues to pose real political challenge for Mr Yousaf – who was viewed as the “continuity candidate” in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon – and could become a real distraction at Holyrood when the outcome becomes known.

Storm clean up

Storm Babet left devastation in its wakes, with serious damage to homes and businesses across the north and north-east.

The Scottish Government will face questions about its response and how it can help pay for the clean-up efforts.

Flood defences in Brechin were breached early in the storm, with river levels more than four metres above normal levels.

There will be questions about whether prevention measures will need to strengthened to adapt to more severe weather events.

Council tax freeze

Mr Yousaf has announced the government will impose a council tax freeze, something likely to be popular among cash-strapped voters during a cost of living crisis.

The move represents a significant U-turn for the government, who only months ago set out a place to hike fees by over 20% in some of the most protected areas.

Council leaders from all parties expressed some concern about the idea. Many had planned to budget for rises of 3% or more.

SNP-run Dundee City Council is expected to have to find £19.5 million worth of cuts over the next year in an attempt to balance its books.

The plan is likely to prompt tough scrutiny, especially around any mitigation measures to ensure council budgets are not stretched further.

A9 dualling

Humza Yousaf needs to set out when each part of the A9 will be dualled.

Pressure to live-up to promises on the Perth-Inverness A9 will come from inside the SNP as well as from opposition benches.

An autumn update on the A9 is expected to take place in the coming weeks. He was as good as ordered to do this during SNP conference when activists in the party voted to make that clear.

It’s likely MSPs and campaigners will pick that up straight away to demonstrate he won’t be let off the hook with any more timetable slippage.

The government can expect real scrutiny of its plan after it was forced to admit it would not be able to meet the 2025 delivery commitment set out over a decade ago.

First budget

Perhaps Mr Yousaf’s greatest challenge will come in December when he publishes his first draft budget, revealing the government’s spending priorities for the year ahead.

As he seeks to convince Scots that he can trusted with the country’s finances, Mr Yousaf’s government will have to balance competing budget demands while many struggle with the cost of living.

Each committee of MSPs in Holyrood will be going line by line through the competing – and sometimes overwhelming – demands of every department.

