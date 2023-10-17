A9 dualling: Perthshire MP Pete Wishart demands SNP deliver autumn timetable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 dualling: Perthshire MP Pete Wishart demands SNP deliver autumn timetable

The Perth and North Perthshire urged the SNP to meet its pledge to constituents on the third and final day of the party's conference in Aberdeen.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Pete Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and Perthshire North addresses the party's autumn conference. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

SNP veteran Pete Wishart has demanded a timetable for dualling the remaining sections of the A9 between Perth and Inverness this autumn.

The Perth and North Perthshire MP told the party leadership to meet its long-held pledge to constituents on the third and final day of the party’s conference in Aberdeen.

He spoke up along with activists from all over the north who are fed up waiting to the A9 to be upgraded.

The commitment, which also covers upgrading the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness road, is already party policy but the Scottish Government has come under fire for delays and uncertainty surrounding the projects.

‘I want that pledge to be met’

On the A9, Pete Wishart, Perth and Perthshire North MP, said the road has been a concern of his constituents since being elected more than 20 years ago.

He recalled being a new MP in 2001 when three generations of the same Israeli family were killed for “making a mistake” at one of the road’s junctions.

“I said at that point I would do anything possible to ensure that road is made safe”, Mr Wishart added.

The SNP MP said the government must provide a timetable for all the sections of the route between Perth and Inverness to be upgraded.

SNP members voting in favour of dualling both routes at the party’s autumn conference. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He added: “I want that road to be made safe. I want that pledge that we gave our constituents to be met.”

Elgin councillor Jérémie Fernandes held up the SNP’s 1990 Grampian region manifesto which called for full dualling of both roads, demonstrating the long wait.

SNP ‘still committed’ to dualling

Meanwhile, SNP Government minister Emma Roddick, said the leadership is “still committed to these projects”.

She told party members she is in favour of taking action on climate change, but that people such as her younger sister, who is a carer, need a car to do their job.

“We have to show we are able to recognise the different situations that people living in rural areas face travelling around”, the government minister added.

The dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness was due to be completed by 2025 but it is delayed. An update is expected later this autumn.

SNP member Rhodri Griffiths spoke out against dualling the A9 and A96. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

SNP member Rhodri Griffiths, a lone voice of dissent at the conference debate, said he didn’t believe dualling the roads should be party policy.

Instead, he called for rail improvements, and reopening former rail lines, citing examples such as Aberdeen to Peterhead.

The SNP activist went on to blame drivers for road accidents, rather than the fact the routes are not dualled all the way.

“It may have been party policy for a long time but that in itself is proof we should be questioning it”, he added.

However, members voted overwhelmingly in favour of dualling both schemes, with clear support in the conference hall and only a handful of votes against.

