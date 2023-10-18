Transformational or £14m white elephant? Readers react as Arbroath active travel scheme prepares for lift-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Transformational or £14m white elephant? Readers react as Arbroath active travel scheme prepares for lift-off

A Place for Everyone is set to get the green light when councillors meet on Thursday.

By Graham Brown
The vision for Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council
The vision for Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council

Arbroath’s multi-million pound active travel scheme continues to divide the town even more than the A92 problem it has been designed to solve.

On Thursday, a special full meeting of Angus Council is set to finally kick-start the Covid-delayed project.

The cost has jumped around 10% to £14.6 million.

Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel project
Seating, planting and cycle lanes will feature throughout the scheme. Image: Angus Council

But the council promises it will not add to their £60million budget black hole.

Active travel charity Sustrans and UK Government cash will plug the gap.

And with both the current SNP administration leader and her Independent coalition group predecessor full square behind the initiative it would take a remarkable u-turn for it not to be green-lighted.

Early 2024 start targeted

Work would start at the turn of 2024 to cut the A92 through the heart of the town to one lane in each direction.

Cycle lanes trialled in 2021 will be put in place.

The scheme to encourage cycling in Arbroath was trialled in 2021.
A cyclist negotiates a temporary active travel lane when the changes were trialled in 2021. Image: Paul Reid.

This week we showcased key design elements at points along the route.

Those include seating, planting and open pedestrian spaces at places like Brothock Bridge and the busy Guthrie Port junction.

Connectivity, accessibility and breathing new life into the town’s beating heart are among its aims.

Reader reaction

However, online reader reaction suggests A Place for Everyone remains very much not for everyone.

“Complete waste of money,” commented one reader.

“The congestion in town will be unbearable! Once it’s built (obviously well over budget and timescale) they’ll realise it’s a disaster…and to top it off they’ll probably have no choice to make it a dual carriageway again.”

Another wrote: “At a time of national hardship I can see how Angus Council whizzing away millions on a project like this would irk people.

“I’ve ridden Arbroath waterfront many times and there is already an ‘ok’ cycle path so this seems rather unnecessary.

Arbroath Place for Everyone project
How the new-look Guthrie Port roundabout will appear. Image: Angus Council

“Even when I lived in Arbroath I thought the waterfront dual carriageway was unneeded, but in times of difficulty don’t fix what ain’t broke.”

Another summed up their thoughts by saying: “In this time of cost of living crisis the last thing on the minds of people in Arbroath is an ill thought out vanity project that is nothing more than a white elephant.”

“If the council are so sure of their plan let them put a vote to the people of Arbroath.”

The 2021 trial also came under the microscope.

“How many people used the trial cycle lane?” asked a reader.

“How many using the road had to deal with delays and congestion?

“That does not appear to provide statistics supporting the project or Angus Council would surely be quoting those figures.”

Support

But there is backing from some quarters for A Place for Everyone – and perhaps more ambitious action.

“Do you think keeping people wedded to their cars is really helping people with the cost of living challenges – would you not agree that by making the centre of Arbroath better for walking and cycling, people might use their cars less and save on fuel costs?” said one commenter.

The debate even flagged the possibility of a future town centre Low Emission Zone.

“I do hope so,” was a response to that suggestion.

“I really do think it’s time we stopped poisoning the population of Arbroath by taking traffic that should clearly be passing around the town centre, right through the middle of the town.

“ULEZ from the Westway roundabout to the Guthrie Port roundabout would be splendid.”

