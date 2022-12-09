Is Arbroath’s £13m active travel project on a slow road to nowhere?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Is Arbroath’s £13m active travel project on a slow road to nowhere?

By Graham Brown
December 9 2022, 5.55am Updated: December 9 2022, 6.15am
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid

The future of Arbroath’s £13 million active travel scheme is hanging by a financial thread.

A Place for Everyone plans to transform a main artery running through the town into a cycle and pedestrian-friendly showcase for Angus.

Backers say the radical redesign of the A92 at Ladyloan and Burnside Drive will end the divide between the town centre and West Port.

Critics claim changes to the dual carriageway will be a disaster for drivers and could even put lives at risk.

Arbroath active travel scheme
A visualisation of the A92 scheme in Arbroath. Image: Angus Council

The fragile financial picture

Active travel charity Sustrans is pumping £9m into the showpiece project.

But Angus Council is committed to a £4m capital contribution.

Locals have already had a trial run of how the planned changes might look and feel for drivers, cyclists and walkers.

But the scheme has now been kicked further down the road as the authority faces the challenge of filling a £51m budget black hole in the next three years.

Arbroath active travel trial
A trial run for the Arbroath scheme took place in 2021. Image: Paul Reid

So work which should have been well underway by now might not start until 2024.

And the council’s ruling SNP administration have a tough call to make when the authority’s budget is set in February.

What’s the latest delay?

Council finance chief Ian Lorimer revealed A Place for Everyone is one of the projects to be “re-profiled” in the capital plan for next year.

“Spend will only be consultancy fees in ’22/23,” he said.

“Much of the required public consultation/engagement elements of the design process
were postponed to allow COVID restrictions to relax so that stakeholders could engage in various face-to-face events.

A man cycling in Arbroath
A Place for Everyone will crate new cycle lanes.

“This in turn led to delays in finalising the design.

“Main works are expected to commence in ’23/24,” said Mr Lorimer.

The big budget question

Senior council figures have warned tough decisions will have to be taken ahead of February’s budget.

And there has already been friction over how the council will finance a pay settlement for its thousands of staff.

So it remains to be seen if the SNP administration will focus the crosshairs on a project they targeted in 2021.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff is the ruling group’s finance spokesman.

But as shadow finance convener he wanted to wield the axe on A Place for Everyone.

“While we are committed to active travel, we can’t support a possible £4m of council money for the Arbroath scheme when so many other parts of Angus need essential roadworks,” he said at last year’s budget-setting.

Mixed reaction to Arbroath active travel delay

But Arbroath Independent and former council leader David Fairweather says it’s crucial A Place for Everyone becomes reality.

“This was Sustrans money which is obviously supported by the Scottish Government,” he said.

“I remember like yesterday being gobsmacked when Arbroath won £9m for this scheme.

Councillor David Fairweather.

“Yes there are some people against it.

“But there are a lot of people for it and it’s something I believe will transform the town.

“I understand exactly the figures have gone up – costs have gone up – but this is going to be very important for Arbroath in the future so I would hope we continue with this project.”

‘Every penny is a prisoner’

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape “I think we all need to be alert here.

“We know the state of finances for the next five years.

“Although a significant part is being funded by the Scottish Government, there’s a substantial element falling on the council in capital funding as well.

“We’re going to have to make sure every penny is a prisoner.

“I think we’re going to have to be quite determined on a full review of all our projects.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in 'inhumane' care…
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Angus map shows how many sex offenders live near you
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Carnoustie New Year's dookers enjoy bracing start to 2023
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
WALK THIS WAY: Carmyllie Heritage Trail in Angus
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
A month-long trial run of A Place for Everyone ran in Arbroath in 2021. Image: Paul Reid
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented