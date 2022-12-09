Is Arbroath’s £13m active travel project on a slow road to nowhere?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future of Arbroath’s £13 million active travel scheme is hanging by a financial thread.

A Place for Everyone plans to transform a main artery running through the town into a cycle and pedestrian-friendly showcase for Angus.

Backers say the radical redesign of the A92 at Ladyloan and Burnside Drive will end the divide between the town centre and West Port.

Critics claim changes to the dual carriageway will be a disaster for drivers and could even put lives at risk.

The fragile financial picture

Active travel charity Sustrans is pumping £9m into the showpiece project.

But Angus Council is committed to a £4m capital contribution.

Locals have already had a trial run of how the planned changes might look and feel for drivers, cyclists and walkers.

But the scheme has now been kicked further down the road as the authority faces the challenge of filling a £51m budget black hole in the next three years.

So work which should have been well underway by now might not start until 2024.

And the council’s ruling SNP administration have a tough call to make when the authority’s budget is set in February.

What’s the latest delay?

Council finance chief Ian Lorimer revealed A Place for Everyone is one of the projects to be “re-profiled” in the capital plan for next year.

“Spend will only be consultancy fees in ’22/23,” he said.

“Much of the required public consultation/engagement elements of the design process

were postponed to allow COVID restrictions to relax so that stakeholders could engage in various face-to-face events.

“This in turn led to delays in finalising the design.

“Main works are expected to commence in ’23/24,” said Mr Lorimer.

The big budget question

Senior council figures have warned tough decisions will have to be taken ahead of February’s budget.

And there has already been friction over how the council will finance a pay settlement for its thousands of staff.

So it remains to be seen if the SNP administration will focus the crosshairs on a project they targeted in 2021.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff is the ruling group’s finance spokesman.

But as shadow finance convener he wanted to wield the axe on A Place for Everyone.

“While we are committed to active travel, we can’t support a possible £4m of council money for the Arbroath scheme when so many other parts of Angus need essential roadworks,” he said at last year’s budget-setting.

Mixed reaction to Arbroath active travel delay

But Arbroath Independent and former council leader David Fairweather says it’s crucial A Place for Everyone becomes reality.

“This was Sustrans money which is obviously supported by the Scottish Government,” he said.

“I remember like yesterday being gobsmacked when Arbroath won £9m for this scheme.

“Yes there are some people against it.

“But there are a lot of people for it and it’s something I believe will transform the town.

“I understand exactly the figures have gone up – costs have gone up – but this is going to be very important for Arbroath in the future so I would hope we continue with this project.”

‘Every penny is a prisoner’

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape “I think we all need to be alert here.

“We know the state of finances for the next five years.

“Although a significant part is being funded by the Scottish Government, there’s a substantial element falling on the council in capital funding as well.

“We’re going to have to make sure every penny is a prisoner.

“I think we’re going to have to be quite determined on a full review of all our projects.