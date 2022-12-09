Major development of former Madras College site in St Andrews approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for up to 160 homes and student accommodation on the site of a former Fife secondary school have been approved.

Councillors unanimously agreed the application for a mixed-use development at the Kilrymont Road site, previously occupied by Madras College.

It also includes leisure facilities, a restaurant and a convenience store.

While the land to the south of St Andrews is zoned for educational use, planners said the change was acceptable given the town’s new school is now open.

The £55 million state-of-the-art Madras opened last year.

And while St Andrews University acquired the old South Street campus, Fife Council sold the Kilrymont site to Glasgow-based Scotsman Developments.

It announced its intention to develop the 15-acre site in July last year.

The planning application follows extensive public consultation.

However, while councillors have agreed the principle of development, more detailed plans will now have to come forward for approval.

These will include the style of buildings, layout and things like drainage.

Private and affordable housing ‘much needed’ in St Andrews

The agreement means the B-listed former school building and gym hall will be converted into either residential or student accommodation.

In all, up to 280 student rooms will be provided.

Further housing, including affordable homes, will be built on the old playing fields.

And a loop road will run around the development.

David Scanlon of Scotsman Developments said both private and affordable housing was much needed in St Andrews.

He said: “This exciting and ambitious scheme will serve to regenerate the current redundant site, including retaining and re-using the existing listed school buildings, which I know will be greatly welcomed by the local community.”

The application was passed by Fife Council’s north east planning committee this week.

Conservative councillor Robin Lawson said: “I welcome this coming forward.

“Above all, we need additional student accommodation units, which would free up private space.”