Perth auctioneer counting down to largest Scottish sale of taxidermy this century

Perth auctioneer Iain Smith is counting down to the biggest sale of high-quality taxidermy in Scotland this century.

And he admits there will be shades of Downton Abbey at next week’s four-day sale, the largest ever for Perth-based Iain Smith Auctioneers.

It will feature hunting, shooting and fishing collector’s items drawn from Perthshire and Angus estates.

Lots going under the hammer from December 13 to 16 also include horse-drawn carriages dating back to the late Victorian era.

‘Best collection’ of taxidermy in 20 years

Mr Smith, whose firm is based at Perth Airport, said: “We have a wonderful collection of taxidermy, largely from estates in the Crieff area.

“It is certainly the best collection I have seen coming onto the market in more than 20 years.

“I know taxidermy isn’t to everyone’s taste these days but there are many collectors out there at home and abroad and this is sure to stir a great deal of interest.

“With a bit of luck much of it will remain here in Scotland.

“They are of museum quality, many are in cases and dated, and the standard of workmanship has been very impressive.

“It’s an extensive collection, more than 50 pieces in all.”

It includes a near 30-pound salmon caught on the River Earn in 1939 and a 31-pound pike caught on Loch Awe in 1936.

Also in the lot is a case of brilliant white Arctic hares, foxes and owls, and a capercaillie shot on an Angus estate in 1899.

Mr Smith added: “Many of the pieces are around 100 years old when taxidermy was commonplace and perfectly legal.”

Paintings and carriages also for sale

The sale includes Scottish countryside paintings and a number of fishing reels, with brands including Hardy and Malloch of Perth.

“The reels are very collectable. They won’t see the riverbank again though. They are usually kept in display cases,” explained Iain.

“There’s definitely a touch of Downton Abbey and about next week’s sale.

“The popularity of the films and television series might attract new interest.

“Most of the items have come from hallways and drawing rooms in country houses or even their tack rooms.”

Among the most eye-catching items included in the record-breaking 3,000 lot sale are a governess carriage for two. It would have been drawn by a single horse.

“We have placed an estimate of £500 to £700 on that one,” said Iain.

“And around £1,000 on the late Victorian era carriage for four with its candle lit gig lamps

“It would have been used for picking up guests from the train station back in the day, or on trips around the estate.

“We do know one of the carriages was used until relatively recently when the elderly gentleman of the house would take it to church in Comrie on Sundays.”

The carriages go under the hammer next Friday, with the taxidermy scheduled for Wednesday’s sale.